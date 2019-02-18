"When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight," Tina Garrett and Matt Venaleck were the ones to count on it getting there. The former FedEx employees were not only driving for their full-time jobs, but they were also driving back and forth from Naples to Ft. Myers caring for horses located at various foster farms throughout the area.
Owners and operators of South West Florida Horse Rescue, Tina and Matt, have worked tirelessly at the Rescue since its founding in 2010. Founded in North Ft. Myers, they paid out of pocket to rescue the community's neglected horses. By 2013 SWFHR was recognized as a non-profit charity and set out to find a property to support its entire operation and in April 2014 they did just that.
Located on 80 acres at 14811 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda, they are currently the sanctuary for 17 horses. The oldest resident, Copenhagen, is 35-years-old and will most likely live the rest of his years out at the Rescue. The horses received at the Rescue come from various situations ranging from owner abandonment, owner neglect to authority seizures ending up in auction purchases and owners who have no other options for their horse. Over 100 horses have been saved by either taking them directly to the Rescue or when the Rescue is at max capacity, they assist with connecting horses in need with new owners.
In honor of its 5th year at the new facility Tina and Matt along with volunteers and sponsors will host a celebration festival on March 2-3 with music, chili cook-off contest and other family-friendly activities such as hay rides, K-9 demonstration and a mechanical bull. Food vendors will be on hand. There is no cost to attend the festival but donations are encouraged. For more information on the event, visit their Facebook event page facebook.com/pg/swfhr/events or website at swfhr.org. Make plans to attend the festival, meet Tina, Matt and the horses and understand how these special people continue to deliver with all their heart and soul.
