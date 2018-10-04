There are three areas that coaches plan for in a football game.
Obvious ones are an offensive game plan and defensive strategy. The third area is one that fans don’t often think about, but is just as important as the other two—special teams. That covers both punt and punt return, kickoff and kick return, along with extra-point and field-goal lineups. That is a lot of planning and areas to cover ... and the one that can hurt a team so easily and change the momentum of a game.
If you need proof, look no further than the DeSoto County Middle School 40-0 loss to Hardee. The Wildcats returned the opening kickoff 71 yards to take a 6-0 lead with just 10 seconds off the game clock. After a Bulldog three and out, the punt was returned 58 yards with a two-point conversion. And like that, Hardee had a 14-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the game.
The Wildcats weren’t through, as they returned the next Bulldog punt 61 yards for the third score in just over three minutes of play. A two-point pass brought the score to 22-0, without the Hardee offense even having to run a play!
The Bulldogs lost a fumble on their own 30 in their next possession ... and three plays later Hardee reached paydirt to up the score to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, the Wildcats struck again on a 58-yard touchdown pass.
Less than two minutes later they scored again but it was called back because of a penalty. Hardee added another score with 2:42 left in the half to make the score 40-0 which turned out to be the final score.
The first half summary read: Hardee six touchdowns, three on special teams, two in the air and another on the ground. The Bulldogs had more negative than positive plays, including a lost a fumble and just one first down—and that was on a Wildcat penalty.
So you have to ask, are the Wildcats that good or did the Bulldogs just fail to show up? The answer to both questions is ... yes!
Hardee shut out their opponent the week before by a large margin while the Bulldogs lost just 14-0 to a good Avon Park team. So why the big difference in the final score?
Part of the reason may have been that Bulldogs were intimidated. I heard several players comment on how big the Hardee team was. Before the game, there was no focus, as coach Jamar Jones told the team. In a much longer than usual post-game meeting, Jones hit upon some things that led to the loss.
“Nobody came out here ready to play,” he said. “We’ve still got guys that don’t know what to do on plays. This is the simplest offense in the world. Some of you took yourself out of the game because you got hurt and didn’t tell any coach so we didn’t have enough players on the field several times. We didn’t put forth any effort today.
“I know there were several of you guys out here that were scared to play today. When we run our plays in practice, you say you’ve got it and we look good in practice. But once we got onto the field, we forgot everything.”
The coaching staff did a good job preparing the team and had a good game plan, but they can’t block and tackle. The players have got to perform on their own. Head coach Kent Reed told the team: “Remember how you feel right now and how you never want to have that feeling again. We strap up next week and go out there to play again.”
As the team left the field, Reed said, “Keep your heads up high and thank the fans for supporting us tonight. I don’t want to see any moping or complaining. We just got beat... but we’re better than what we showed tonight.”
The Bulldogs are a better team than what they showed against Hardee. They will be home next Tuesday against Hill-Gustat. Game time is 5:30 p.m., so come out to support these young Bulldogs and they will provide a better game for the fans.
