Nicole Cierniak

Venice senior Nicole Cierniak returns a serve from her opponent Tuesday morning during the District 4A-8 district tournament. The tournament continues Wednesday morning with the championship rounds.

 justin fennell

VENICE - Tuesday was the start of a new season for the Venice High boys and girls tennis teams, a season they hope will result in a deep playoff run and perhaps a state championship.

As the Indians were kicking off their postseason by hosting the Class 4A-8 district tournament and cruising through their singles and doubles first-round matches, they were also looking toward bigger and better things in what has been one of the most successful regular seasons they've had in history.


   
