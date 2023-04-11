VENICE - Tuesday was the start of a new season for the Venice High boys and girls tennis teams, a season they hope will result in a deep playoff run and perhaps a state championship.
As the Indians were kicking off their postseason by hosting the Class 4A-8 district tournament and cruising through their singles and doubles first-round matches, they were also looking toward bigger and better things in what has been one of the most successful regular seasons they've had in history.
Wayne Robertson, coach of the both teams, said while their district has several good teams like Gulf Coast and Riverview, everyone is confident the Indians can be a force when at states in two weeks.
"The boys went 18-0 and the girls went 17-1 in the regular season. We played a lot of good teams and got a lot of good wins. The regular season is a warm-up for the postseason," Robertson said. "It really depends on who shows up and plays the next couple days."
Robertson said he has been blessed with a lot of depth, with all 10 players on each roster having played and won several matches.
"I want to get them involved as much as possible because you want to build that experience for the years to come. It doesn't make sense to play your top five all the time," Robertson said. "They all play singles and doubles, which we emphasize a lot here."
It starts with the girls, who are prohibitive favorites to win the district, and likely favorites to reach states. The team's lone defeat was to state power Community School of Naples. Senior Nicole Cierniak, the No. 1 singles and doubles player, said the girls have worked hard this season to get the best outcomes and defend their regional championship.
"We expect to improve this season. We've learned a lot this season and it's shown in our matches," Cierniak said. "We're all at practice and super involved. We definitely have a chance to go to states."
Nika DeLong, a junior who plays No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Cierniak, said things are picking up now that postseason has arrived.
"We made states last year and we hope to do it this year and we're excited to see what the future holds for us," DeLong said. "We've worked really hard and we've been really dedicated. We're really confident. We're not cocky. There are some great schools out there, but we have the eye on the prize."
The boys were beaten last year in the regional finals by district rival Gulf Coast (though Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich finished as state runners-up in doubles). However, after beating the Sharks in the regular season, who were without No. 1 Ivan Kisic, they are confident they can get to the next level.
Both boys are back this season, with Neitlich the No. 3 player. Siddons said the boys are close-knit, focused and hoping to make a run at states.
"The team aspect has been so much fun this year. We hang out all the time, practice every day, it's been awesome," Siddons said. "Gulf Coast is going to be tough again. Hopefully, we can get them again in districts and regionals as well."
Senior No. 2 Josh Lim, who came to Venice this year after moving from Illinois, has done well, going 10-1 playing as the occasional No. 1. He said he believes he can get to states.
"I think we'll do well in districts and regionals. I can see Gulf Coast, Riverview and maybe ODA challenging us," the home-schooled Lim said. "The chemistry is amazing between both teams. It's like we're one big family."
Robertson said he believes the two teams that get out of his district will meet in the Region 4A-4 finals next Thursday. He wouldn't etch it in stone, but he was confident the Indians would be one of them."
"It's a great group of kids and we've won a lot of matches, but the most important part is they're really good students. They're a lot of fun and like to hang out with each other, so there's a lot of team chemistry," Robertson said. "It's one thing to win. It's another to have fun doing it. I've enjoyed coaching these kids."
