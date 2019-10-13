Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 5029 Sugar Bay St. at Magnolia Place in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. It is priced at $293,500 and is listed by Dawn Dell of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group. An open house is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. today (Sunday, Oct. 13). MLS 265513.
Welcome home to your spacious country club executive-style home located in Magnolia Place. From the moment you pull up to the drive way you notice the nicely placed landscaping and brick paver driveway. The roof was replaced in 2016 with a barrel tile-looking metal roof, a $60,000 value.
Walk into the home and notice the soaring high ceilings. This property boasts over 2,900 living square feet and over 3,600 total square feet.
The floor plan is perfect for entertaining and a growing family: three bedrooms with additional office, two-and-a-half bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, an additional family room and kitchenette area. There is granite counter tops, wood cabinets, in-house laundry and a large two-plus car garage with golf cart entrance. The living areas are mainly tile and wood laminate with carpet in the bedrooms.
The master ensuite features a bathroom fit for a queen, with an additional room off the master, perfect for extra storage or sitting area.
The guest bedrooms are on the other side of the house and have large closets and spaciously appointed.
Sliding glass doors open up to the rear screen-enclosed porch that features a saltwater therapy pool and additional jacuzzi. There is lots of room for exterior living here too! Great space for barbecues and enjoying the Florida lifestyle.
This home is located in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring at Magnolia Place. Sun ‘N Lake has two championship golf courses, multi-million dollar restaurant area and lots of community spaces for you to enjoy. There are preserve walking trails, a community pool, community playground and dog park, just to name a few.
Come see this spectacular home for yourself from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Presented by Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group. You can reach Dell directly at 863-381-0400 or view this and other properties at www.dawndell.com
