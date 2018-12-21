SEBRING — We’ve checked Santa’s list and found the animals at the Humane Society of Highlands County have been very nice. A tradition that started six years ago, Breakfast with the Animals, is back for another year at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day. The humane society is at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring.
This family-friendly event is open to the public and designed to give all the animals in the shelter a new toy and animal bed. Each dog or cat will get a portion of chicken and rice.
“This is my favorite event of the year,” President of the Board of Directors Judy Spiegel said. “This is all about the animals and spoiling them a bit. We don’t ask for any money, just chicken and rice.”
The humane society is asking for guests to bring cooked and de-boned chicken and plain white or brown rice. Spiegel is hoping to top last year’s haul of 100 pounds. She also said the food should not be prepared with seasoning or butter.
The food is given to the animals and they eat their fill, the bowls are gathered and washed then it’s time to open presents. The guests split up and some give the dogs their bones and new dog beds. Others, who prefer cats, will give the cats their new toys.
“Every year, this event has grown,” Spiegel said. “The first year, we only had five people. The second year, we had 10 people. Last year, we had about 30 people. It’s a lot of fun and we just keep growing Breakfast with the Animals.”
In order to give each animal his or her own toy and bed, the humane society is seeking donations. Donations of canned cat and dog foods are appreciated. Big dog toys and beds are needed. Chew bones for big dogs are needed. Please do not buy rawhide.
The animals will be glad to see their guests, so expect to get lots of love in return. Wear comfortable clothing that can get a little bit of fur on it.
For more information, call the Humane Society of Highlands County at 863-655-1522 or Spiegel at 863-214-6508.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.