VENICE - "Assisted Living, The Home for the Holidays" musical has found its niche in Venice where, once again, it is a virtual sellout with just one or two seats left for some of the later shows.
Directed by Brad Wages, who also directed and choreographed Venice Theatre's mainstage sell-out, "Mamma Mia," the assisted living romp will likely leave everyone laughing night after night in the Pinkerton where it will play through Dec. 22.
I had to review the final preview because the show is already a near sell-out. There are two five-person casts who alternate in presenting the mayhem at this particular home of seniors.
The second assisted living creation of Compton and Bennett leaves no bit of silliness ignored in this home for seniors which is decorated to the nth degree for the holidays - Christian, Jewish and more.
Yet all the lights and the Menorah do not sparkle as much as the cast of five that performed the show Tuesday, Nov. 26.
That night's mayhem was in the hands of cast of Bill Saro, Ted DeVirgilis, Geri Becker, Lisa Taylor and Ruth Shaulis. Cast two consists of Bill Saro, Dan Cole, Melissa Cripps, Mary Rau-Foster and Amy Blake.
Becker has been a volunteer, actress and theater supporter longer than anyone in the cast and possibly anyone currently active in the 70-year-old community theater.
Venice Theatre has grown to be the second most important community theater in the U.S., based on number of volunteers (1,500), annual budget, quality and number of productions, or most any other statistic one would choose to use.
On Tuesday, these five actors had the assistance of one lady sitting in the row ahead of me in the audience - Pat Soro. As it turned out, she is married to one of the show's male leads and also is closely involved with the theater but almost exclusively backstage, she said. This time, she was front and center and acquitted herself quite well.
So did each of the others in a show in which everyone has some scene-stealing parts, mostly because it is that funny, from beginning to end, with silly songs, funny antics, bits of nonsense and more, all poking fun at situations that might or might not occur in such a home.
There is even a variation on a classic love story. The wife sells her golf cart to buy her husband a wonderful golf bag to hold his clubs. He in turn sells his golf clubs to buy her a new battery for her golf cart.
There also is a parade of golf carts at this home - Pelican Roost - and what wonderful golf carts they are.
One liners zing through the show. One of the best: "There is no plate like chrome for the hollandaise."
At press time few tickets remained, although the show runs through Dec. 22.
Coming up in the mainstage will be Venice Theatre's annual production of "A Christmas Carol," with Wages appearing as Mr. Scrooge for the second year. A true family show and one created especially for Venice Theatre, "A Christmas Carol" always has cast members who have literally grown up in the show. It is always on my Christmas list.
For information on all the shows coming up on the main stage and stage two, visit www.venicestage.org where you also may purchase tickets for all the shows - if available.
Tickets also may be purchased at the box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., on the island in Venice and by phone at 941-488-1115.
Most showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. but the theater also offers a lengthy list of special concerts which often are at different curtain times.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.