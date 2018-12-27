PUNTA GORDA – When you’re homeless, and your only shelter is a tent in the woods where it’s not actually legal for you to be, trust isn’t something you tend to grant freely.
It doesn’t feel safe for you to have strangers wandering into your camp. You don’t really want to be where you are, but “help” usually comes with too many strings, so you stay put, hoping you’ll figure out how to make it today, and maybe tomorrow.
Lots of people want to help the homeless, but how does that work when the system leaves them too wary to seek out that help?
That’s where street outreach steps in to bridge the gap. And here in Charlotte County, and increasingly in the surrounding area, Jesus Loves You Ministry’s volunteers and staff are the ones reaching out to bring services to the ones who need them most.
Recently, the mobile outreach agency held its second annual Christmas Fundraiser Event, inviting the community to lend a hand – and a few dollars – in its mission to bring case management services, food and other necessities and much more to those who are literally homeless in our area.
The Dec. 7 event, to which First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda again played host, featured a catered dinner; a live auction; and images of many of the “campers” Jesus Loves You has helped over the years, as a reminder of how much the fundraising dollars really do help.
Leslie Martin, Jesus Loves You founder and executive director, noted how the ministry has expanded beyond its headquarters in Murdock and its former reach into camps in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. She said the ministry really offers mobile outreach services to the homeless in greater Southwest Florida, with current efforts in Englewood, North Port and, “wherever we get called to.”
For instance, in Englewood, among other areas, Jesus Loves You is bringing services to the homeless there, as well as presenting to the local churches who are, in turn, fundraising to support their efforts. Martin hopes to establish a building in Englewood soon, to better serve those in both the Sarasota and Charlotte portions of that town.
A building would allow the ministry to do in Englewood what it does in Murdock, providing, “Showers, clothing exchange, in-depth case management services and so forth,” she said, while asking the crowd to include the plan in their prayer lists.
Dave Moorehead, a member of host First United Methodist and a Jesus Loves You volunteer, described how the church and ministry help each other.
“We have a long relationship with (the ministry),” he said. “… They started helping us … we get a lot of calls from people in great need, and it became … sort of overwhelming for (our) small church staff. So we have an arrangement that they help us when somebody calls,” sending them to Jesus Loves You to better connect them to the help they need, Moorehead noted.
In exchange, the church helps the ministry to coordinate events like the Christmas dinner and an upcoming concert Jan. 25, to raise the funds needed to support its many homeless services.
“It’s a very nice relationship,” he said.
Following a catered feast from Blacken Blues BBQ with a Baker’s Mission, local personality, Realtor and auctioneer Phil Wilson – who serenaded around the tables earlier in the evening with his clarinet – kicked the evening into high gear with a live auction of donated theme baskets, jewelry, gift certificates, golf outings and more in a raucous style.
“The main thing you have to remember,” Wilson said, introducing the auction, “is two things: Trust me. I’m the auctioneer. Just trust me. No matter what happens – just trust me. Now, there might be a time that you don’t understand what I’m saying. … If you don’t understand what I’m saying, just trust me. I’ll tell you when to quit raising your hand.”
Then he was off talking a mile a minute with lots more quips in between. Jesus Loves You volunteers Erin Hall and Joele Kirkpatrick -- the latter a 17-year-old Lemon Bay High School student – walked the auction items around the tables for closer viewing.
Wilson nudged and nudged, encouraging bidders to dig a little deeper in their pockets, be that through ramping up their competitive spirit or timely reminders of those who would benefit from their generosity, especially with colder weather settling in.
In the end, Wilson’s performance brought in as much, if not more than, the valuable auction items themselves.
From the 100 or so in attendance, the night netted $7,300 for Jesus Loves You’s mission, Martin noted a few days after the event.
Together with concerts, golf tournaments, the ministry’s thrift shop and monetary donations, these dinner fundraisers keep the doors open (and the van rolling out to the camps) day after day, year after year.
More importantly, every dollar given, every hour volunteered, and every prayer offered reminds those in need that they have not been forgotten, and there are those willing to help – no strings required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.