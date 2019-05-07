Know how to recognize dangerous sepsis

This time of year means lots of hospital visits from both seasonal and year-round residents hoping to get healthy so they can get back to enjoying the sunshine. Unfortunately, not many people realize that this time of year, sepsis also garners a lot of attention from hospitals.
Sepsis is defined by the Sepsis Alliance as the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.
According to the Sepsis Alliance:
- 1.7 million people develop sepsis in the United States every year.
- 80 percent of patients that get sepsis are over 50 years of age.
- Adults over 65 years old are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with sepsis than younger adults.
- Older sepsis survivors are at higher risk for long-term cognitive impairment and physical problems compared to patients of similar age that were treated for other illnesses.
- 76 percent of older sepsis survivors are more likely to be discharged to a skilled nursing facility after treatment rather than their own home or prior living arrangements.
Sepsis is not blood poisoning and it is not contagious. Generally, one’s immune system is able to fight off infection on its own or with the use of medication. When someone is septic, their body cannot fight the infection, and it starts to attack itself. Sepsis is your body’s toxic response to an infection.
It can develop – quickly – in people of any age.
While we are not always sure who will develop sepsis, there are trends. Sepsis is more likely to occur in people who have multiple medical issues such as cancer, diabetes, wounds, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or recent surgery/injury. Those who have had sepsis in the past are at higher risk to develop it again in the future.
The symptoms of sepsis change as people age and can often be vague. If there is a combination of symptoms going on in conjunction with an infection, sepsis is a high possibility if combined with the risk factors mentioned above.
An easy acronym to remember for sepsis is TIME:
T – Temperature (high or low)
I – Signs of infection (wound with drainage, cough with heavy mucus production, foul smelling urine production, etc.)
M – Mental decline (confusion, sleepy or difficult to arouse)
E – Extremely ill
Sepsis is a medical emergency just like a heart attack or a stroke. Every hour that treatment is delayed for sepsis, mortality risk rises up to 8 percent. (Sepsis Alliance (2019). Sepsis 911: Community Education Presentation. www.sepsis.org/resources/sepsis-and-aging-community-education-presentation)
If you suspect you might have sepsis, make sure to call 9-1-1. Do not drive yourself to the hospital. Emergency Medical Services in our area have been trained to recognize sepsis and can initiate treatment while communicating your condition to the hospital prior to your arrival.
Luckily for Charlotte County residents, great care is close to home. Fawcett Memorial Hospital is recognized by The Joint Commission as an accredited Sepsis Treatment Center. Fawcett staff is trained to provide excellent and fast care for sepsis patients both in the Emergency Department and within the hospital units.
Fawcett’s team of experts are available 24/7 to care for you and your family.
(Sponsored Content)