Many of us have had to pivot from a traditional office to a work-from-home setup in the past few years. While there can be advantages to working from home, having a dedicated space for work can feel impossible to create. Don’t be overwhelmed.
Victoria Stultz, a longtime Venice, and Sarasota County Real Estate professional, has a couple thoughts on creating an efficient and comfortable home work space.
“Simply improve the lighting in the space and add a comfortable office chair and desk,” she said.” “It’s that easy to do, 10,000%!”
When asked, Victoria had a few thoughts:
“When it comes to decorating your home office, there are a couple proven techniques to add style without creating a distraction from work,” she said. “Plants? Color and texture help? I prefer a minimalistic style because it’s pretty but won’t distract you. Always keep to neutrals. If you do want some color, artwork would be the way to go.”
Hunching over your laptop on the kitchen table works in the short-term Victoria added, but chances are, many remote jobs are here to stay. Luckily, just a few simple and affordable upgrades can improve your work-from-home experience dramatically, helping to improve both your productivity and happiness!
Here are some simple ways Victoria suggested to improve your work-from-home office:
Add a Plant
One of the most significant differences between working from home and going to an office is that you no longer have to commute. This saves time and stress and also means you're less likely to spend time outdoors. Nature has powerful health benefits (not to mention it’s a wonderful mood-booster!), so be sure to take frequent breaks to go outside if possible. Adding a houseplant can also bring a piece of nature into your home office! You can order plants online for delivery from businesses like Lively Root, which ships nationwide. Plants significantly increase workplace satisfaction, levels of concentration, and air quality. Plus, they're beautiful to look at! Some easy-to-care-for indoor plants that are also pet-friendly include the Chinese Money Plant, Spider Plant, and Peacock Plant.
Improve Your Indoor Lighting
Just like your plant, you need sunlight, too! In addition to taking frequent breaks outside, try to work near a window so you get exposure to natural light throughout the day. It will help your mood, productivity, and sleep.
You can also improve your home office by adding high-quality artificial light. A dimly-lit room can make you feel drowsy or depressed and leads to eye strain. Try swapping out your warm home lamp bulbs for some bright LED bulbs. While you’re at it, get a cute lamp that brightens up your space!
Get Ergonomic!
If you spend a lot of time at a computer, your back and neck must be adequately supported. Ideally, aim to get a converting desk that lets you alternate between standing and sitting, like this one by Flexispot. You can also place converters on top of the desk or table you already have at home. You'll feel more comfortable and get more work done if you can switch up your work position throughout the day.
Also, remember that your forearms should be nearly parallel to the floor when you're typing, and you want your screen to be at eye level - about 20-30" away from your face. Get a monitor stand to raise your desktop computer, or prop it up on a stack of books. If you have a laptop, put it on a stand, then use a separate wireless keyboard and mouse to keep your back from rounding over your keyboard.
Upgrade Your Chair
A comfortable desk chair makes all the difference! The Herman Miller Aeron Chair is one of the best chairs, but it's an investment of $1,400. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, there are plenty of cheaper options to choose from! You can also try converting your desk chair at home by getting an extra seat cushion or attachable lumbar support.
Decorate!
One of the benefits of working from home is that you can make your workspace entirely yours - so have fun with it! Set a candle on your desk, hang photos that make you happy, or add pops of bright colors to your walls. This will help you feel more relaxed, alert, and creative.
Many jobs also now require virtual video calls, so be mindful of what's behind you while you're at your computer. If you need a better backdrop, consider getting a room divider screen - this can also give you more privacy if you share a space with others.
These easy adjustments will make your office space an enjoyable oasis, so you can show up and be your best at work, even from home!
