Spring is a time of change, growth, and new beginnings. Instead of staring at stark white walls all season, Victoria Stultz, a longtime Venice and Sarasota Real Estate professional asks: “Why not add a pop of color to your bedroom?”
But how, is the question? Here are a few tips from Victoria to help you add color to your room without spending a fortune or picking up a paintbrush.
“I look to magazines such as Architectural Digest for inspiration,” she offered. “When it comes to updating the bedroom, you want it to be your personal oasis. Keep it simple with soothing colors and quality bedding. You want to feel relaxed every time you walk into the room.”
She also suggests creating your own private space within a space. “It helps to wind down at the end of the day. I like to place my phone outside of the bedroom so there isn’t too much stimulation where I can read a book without interruption.”
Here are a few more suggestions she offers to create the perfect ensuite.
Freshen Up Your Bedding
Believe it or not, a new set of sheets can make a big difference in the look of your bedroom. (Plus, if you change your mind about the look or color, swapping your sheet set is more manageable than repainting the walls.) Decide on a fabric and whether you want a solid color or a pattern, and go from there. Repeat the color on the comforter, throw pillows, and blankets for a cohesive look.
Invest In a Vibrant Area Rug
If your bedroom lacks character, adding a large area rug can give it a pop of color and personality. You can find rugs in various colors, sizes, and textures to create a statement in your room. Try choosing a rug that coordinates with the colors in your bed set, or use multiple colors and patterns for a more fun and unique look.
Hang Colorful Artwork
Hanging a large piece of art above your bed is a quick and easy way to liven up your bedroom without repainting the walls. Depending on your space's size, this can also create a focal point that will act as an accent for the bed and other furniture. Choose a piece of art with a color scheme similar to the ones in your existing bedding, or opt for a piece that stands out for a more modern look.
Transform the Corner of Your Room with a Reading Nook
One of the best things about having your own bedroom is that it gives you the perfect space to read, relax, or take a nap. If you have the space, consider placing a chaise lounge, reading chair, or loveseat in the corner of your room to create a reading nook where you can recharge after a busy day.
For a more glamorous look, opt for a plush velvet chaise to complement your decor. These pieces come in various colors and styles and are a great way to add extra seating without making the room feel cluttered.
Add Some Fun Lighting
Another easy way to add personality to a space is by incorporating new lighting fixtures or lamps into your existing design. For example, an ornate chandelier can add a touch of elegance, while a beautiful standing lamp can create a focal point and add warmth to the space.
If you need help determining what lighting will work best, experiment with different fixtures for an eclectic vibe. Some more unique options include LED strip lights and RGB lights (also known as color-changing lights).
While painting the walls is one surefire way to introduce a new color to a space, it can be time-consuming and expensive. The ideas above offer a simple, affordable, and easy way to add a pop of color to your bedroom without making any permanent decisions.
