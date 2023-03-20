Do you have an extra room with boxes collecting dust? What about that
basement corner that you haven't touched since moving in? Rather than letting extra space sit idle, convert it into a game room for your friends and family to enjoy. Without much effort, you can have a dedicated space for fun!
Victoria Stultz, a longtime Venice and Sarasota County Real Estate Professional, has several tips to help make the most fun in your game room.
Create Distinct Spaces
“Use a variety of furniture,” she suggested. “Use different types of games and game tables, such as a pool table, in open spaces.”
Whether your space is large or small, creating distinct areas in a game room makes things more cohesive. It also lets your friends and family enjoy the room to its fullest potential. Carve out a dedicated spot for tabletop games and activities. If your room is small, consider a table that attaches to the wall, and you can fold out of the way when necessary.
A spot for refreshments is a must. For small rooms, put a microwave on top of a mini fridge and organize a small shelf above with snacks. Large rooms can incorporate a corner bar area with seating. Use a couch to anchor the TV area and add an area rug to designate that section of the room, especially if it's small. Lastly, leave at least a small space for active games that require some freedom to move around.
Use Durable Materials
A game room will see plenty of intense action, so don't waste money on fancy materials that can easily get stained or ripped. Make sure the material you choose for fabrics and surfaces is durable. Couches and chair cushions with removable slipcovers make cleaning spilled food easy. Choose tables made from hard woods, so scratches don't show. Also, invest in padded tablecloths for easier cleanup. Opt for area rugs over laminate flooring rather than carpet or hardwood. Similarly, darker neutrals are easier to maintain than whites, so choose your colors wisely.
Provide Plenty of Seating
Comfortable seating for your guests is key,” she explained. “If you have kids, bean bags are a great way to increase and make it fun for the children while keeping it budget friendly.”
Even if your area is small, try to get creative and provide ample seating options. For example, place benches along two walls to create seating and hidden storage compartments. Because the benches are along the side, they leave the middle of the room open for various gameplay setups.
Padded folding chairs are also an excellent option for smaller rooms. You can store them in the closet and pull out extra when needed. For larger rooms, sectional sofas with movable components can perfectly adapt to the group's changing needs. Add several big pillows that kids can throw on the ground when card games inevitably move to the floor.
Don't Skimp on Lighting
“It’s all about good lighting,” Victoria added. “Lighting is key! Unless it’s a movie room , make sure to have ample light to keep the games going strong so it’s not hard on the eyes”
Ambiance aside, having plenty of light to play a game is essential! Depending on the group and chosen activities, you might need several lighting options in the room. Put dimmer lights on the ceiling for quick and easy adjustments. Invest in smart lightbulbs so you can control the color and brightness from your phone! Wall sconces near tables or floor lamps in every corner are a must so players can see cards and game pieces.
Incorporate Storage
Whether you're converting a bedroom with an attached closet or redoing a basement area from scratch, planning storage space is crucial for a game room. Shelving and drawers can hold smaller items, but remember to plan for large things like pool cues, balls, tech equipment, and extra chairs. Utilize vertical space creatively to find more storage options if necessary. Adding shelving that circles the room at the ceiling can be a fun way to display your game collection while keeping it neatly tucked away (just have a step stool handy for retrieval).
Vary the Game Options
Everyone's idea of a game room is different. While your family may love pool, the neighbor's kids might enjoy card games or trivia.
“Personally, I love pool or foosball,” she said. “They are always crowd favorites, but I also love games like Pictionary and Uno.”
If you've designed the room with plenty of space and varied furniture configurations, including various game options is a no-brainer.
Card games: Stock several plain decks, poker chips (for poker or other games that need tokens), and a "deck-builder" option like these.
Active movement games: Pool and air hockey are favorites if you have the space. For smaller areas, put a mini basketball hoop on the door and a dart board on the wall (choose Velcro options for kids).
Video/screen games: If you include a television in the room, you can opt for popular multiplayer video games that work with your console. Also, consider games that have video components like those from Jackbox games. If you're using a projector rather than a TV, consider painting one wall with whiteboard/chalkboard paint. You can project images for wall-sized games of tic-tac-toe, chess, and more!
Board games and puzzles: A game room is a perfect place for classic games or puzzles that may take more than one day to finish. Try this list for board game ideas, and consider floor puzzles as well as tabletop-size versions.
A dedicated game room is an excellent way to spend more time with friends and family, so pick a space to start renovating today!
