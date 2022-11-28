Victoria Stultz of Engel & Völkers knows why outdoor living in Florida has such appeal.
“Most homes in Florida have a lanai area,” the Longtime Southwest Florida Real Estate professional said. “It’s an expansion of your home. Because of our climate we are able to utilize our outdoor living spaces. It’s so important to incorporate that with your home.”
Victoria has a tip.
“I use local interior designers to help my clients with current design styles and trends,” she explained.” One of those treasured concepts is Feng Shui.
The goal of Feng Shui is to create an environment with balance and harmony through the arrangement of items and space.
Follow the principles and laws of this ancient Chinese art in your home based on the current needs in your life. It may improve how you feel, how well you sleep, your relationships, or how inspired you are!
Feng Shui, translated to mean “the way of wind and water,” uses the concepts of energy flow, natural elements, and other principles such as commanding or power position. The Chinese culture has been using this practice for thousands of years. Feng Shui became popular with architects and decorators in the United States in the 1990s and continues today.
Boost the comfortability and functionality of your home with each Feng Shui design principle. Here are simple ways to achieve your life’s goals by applying each to your home’s layout and decor.
Qi (Chi)
Taoists believe in an energy or life force called qi that flows through everything. Positive qi brings good fortune, while negative qi brings bad luck. Feng Shui design concepts allow positive energy to flow throughout your home while blocking negative energy. Some ways to do this include:
- Clear your home from clutter and keep furniture minimalist to allow continuous flow.
- Use reflective surfaces such as mirrors to expand small spaces. You'll be able to see doors when there is no direct view and attract energy.
- Keep air flowing with fans and open windows when possible.
The Five Elements
The second Feng Shui design concept is the five elements. These consist of earth, metal, water, wood, and fire — each playing a role in creating a harmonious home. You can add or remove each element's colors and decorative items to achieve your desired goals.
Add more earth elements to increase feelings of well-being and groundedness with earth tones such as browns, yellows, and browns, along with natural elements such as pottery, rocks, sand, and nature photography. Are you looking for more joy, focus, and clarity in your life? Incorporate metal elements through furniture, sculptures, frames, and planters, as well as white, gray, and metallic colors. Seek abundance, wisdom, and flow with water elements such as fountains, fish tanks, artwork with waves or water, and dark shades of blue. Focus on wood elements in your furniture with live plants for healing and growth, and incorporate green, blue, and teal colors. But, if you are missing passion, inspiration, and action, add fire elements with candles, fireplaces, lighting, and the color red.
The Commanding Position
The commanding position concept is central to Feng Shui design as it draws energy and focus to where you spend most of your time. These areas typically include your bed, desk, and stove. With each placement, you want a clear view of the door but not in line with it, so you are open to the flow of possibilities. Find a location with a strong back, such as a solid wall to decrease exposure to negative energy, and make sure to leave space on each side for balance.
Bagua Map
Lay bagua energy maps on top of your home’s floor plan to identify where to strengthen specific energy and flow. The bagua areas include the different types of people and relationships in your life, wealth and career, health, and knowledge. At the center is your overall well-being. Your home design can activate that well-being with colors, shapes, numbers, and elements. For example, if you wanted to increase your Xun (wealth and abundance area), you would bring in more wood elements and the color purple to that part of your home.
Polarity (Yin and Yang)
The fifth principle of Feng Shui is the idea of polarity or opposing forces that create balance and harmony. As the yin-yang symbol demonstrates, these opposite pulls are not separate but connected and dependent on each other. Apply this concept to decorate your home with a balance of white and black colors and masculine and feminine features.
While overall, Feng Shui principles can work within any home, most begin with understanding your life’s goals and current imbalances. How you decorate your home and utilize the concepts will depend on what kind of energy you seek and from where. Do you want to bring harmony to your marriage, security in your career, or love and connection with your social circles? Once you know your goals and where in your home to focus based on the Bagula map, try adding a few new items and see if you notice a change in your mindset and life!
