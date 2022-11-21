Victoria Stultz of Engel & Völkers knows why outdoor living in Florida has such appeal.
When fall comes around each year, Victoria Stultz will sometimes close her eyes and take a deep breath searching for her favorite scents ad flavors.
“I love the fresh, cool air,” the longtime Southwest Florida Real Estate professional explained. “Lots of things come to mind. The smell of fresh baked apple pie or a pumpkin spices latte.”
Victoria isn’t alone.
Whether you are enjoying a cold and snowy northern night beside a bonfire or a cool Florida evening celebrating with good company and a warm beverage on the beach, Victoria knows one thing. Fall is magical.
Up north, she added, the leaves gradually change from green to golden hues of orange and red before falling gently to the ground. In Southwest Florida, it’s all about creating the right autumnal experience for your Florida fall. The air feels crisp, and there's pumpkin spice everywhere. Wouldn't it be nice if we could pause time and savor the season?
Thanks to diffusers, candles, and a few design tips, you can, too.
“Add a little fall color to your decor by changing out your throw pillows and blankets that have a fall theme or colors,” Victoria suggested. “Get fall themed kitchen of bath towels. Try some fall scented candles. I love a good cinnamon spice candle. My favorite is the Capri Blue Spiced Cider from Anthropology”
Welcome Home Florida Magazine asked Victoria what scents and flavors are her favorites? Here are eight scents that'll have your Florida home smelling like autumn all year long.
Pumpkin Spice
It's not just good marketing; it's science. According to perception researchers at Johns Hopkins University, catching a whiff of a "pumpkin spice" candle, beverage, or baked good evokes memories of fall festivals, comfy sweaters, and leaves crunching under your feet. This reaction is because scent is one of the most potent triggers of nostalgia.
What's funny about this blend is that it doesn't contain pumpkin. The general mixture, though it varies by retailer, includes fragrant notes of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove or allspice (a kind of berry).
Apple Cider Donuts
If you dream of fresh-baked dough, delicious icing, and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, you'll love a scented candle or diffuser oil dedicated to this crowd favorite. The apple cider donut fragrance recreates the mouthwatering aroma of sweet, fluffy homemade donuts with a spicy kick of fresh apples and cinnamon.
Vanilla
Vanilla has such a classic and sweet aroma that it works in any season, but fall is its sweet spot. This comforting scent is perfect for getting in the mood for crisp mornings and cozy nights by the fire. You can also mix vanilla with other scents such as cinnamon, apple, or pumpkin spice to create your own unique seasonal blend for your home.
Marshmallow Fireside
Toasted marshmallows over your lanai firepit, crackling fires, and hot cups of cocoa are all quintessential parts of an autumn evening spent with friends and loved ones. Recreate this magical atmosphere in your home year-round with the help of a candle or diffuser oil scented with this warm and inviting blend of roasted vanilla and marshmallow fluff.
Pumpkin Pecan Waffles
What better way to ring in the fall than with a stack of waffles topped with gooey maple syrup and crunchy pecans? This sweet and savory fragrance takes a bite out of your favorite comfort food. This scent combines creamy butter, brown sugar, freshly baked waffle batter, toasted pecans, and pumpkin spice.
Chai Latte
The PSL may be the official drink of the season, but there's no better way to warm up on a chilly fall morning than with a homemade chai latte. The decadent combination of sweet milk and spices makes this rich and creamy brew the perfect start to any day. Indulge in this aromatic blend anytime you want a quick caffeine fix or a comforting afternoon pick-me-up.
Harvest Pomegranate
With soft notes of rich pomegranate, freshly picked apples, and sweet black plums, this soothing aromatic blend captures the bounty of fall's harvest season with a fun and inviting twist. Whether you use this energizing scent to inspire you to get outside and enjoy the changing leaves or curl up with a good book, this is one fragrance you'll want to savor all season long.
Sandalwood
Sandalwood has a rich, woody scent long linked to meditation and relaxation. Its earthy undertones and deep, warm notes make this fragrance ideal for creating a calm space in your home. Add a few drops to your reed diffuser for an ambient scent that'll transform any room in your home into a serene sanctuary of relaxation.
Whether you're looking to create a cozy ambiance for a fall party or simply want to enjoy the season at home, there's bound to be a fragrance for you on this list.
