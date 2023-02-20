Man switching air conditioning modes sets comfortable temperature while enjoying fresh air at home.

Photo: lacheev via 123RF

You’re probably familiar with “spring cleaning,” where everyone throws open windows to freshen up their homes.

When Victoria Stultz, a longtime Venice and Sarasota County Real Estate professional, hears “spring cleaning” mentioned, a few thongs come to mind.

Air conditioner mounted on a white wall in the living room or bedroom. Indooor comfort temperature. Health concepts and energy savings.

Photo: Volodymyr Shtun via 123RF

Trulli

live your luxury photo.png
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments