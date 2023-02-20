You’re probably familiar with “spring cleaning,” where everyone throws open windows to freshen up their homes.
When Victoria Stultz, a longtime Venice and Sarasota County Real Estate professional, hears “spring cleaning” mentioned, a few thongs come to mind.
“I think of the smell of scented cleaning supplies, and crisp, white linens,” she said. However, if Victoria suspects something isn’t quite right with the smell of a space, she doesn’t mess around. Particularly if she suspects something sinister – such as mold - floating around in the air, she acts.
“I call a home or mold inspector,” she said. “The can asses the situation and make recommendations on elimination the not-so-fresh smell. Get an air quality test. You don’t want any allergens around for family or friends to breathe in.”
Your home’s air quality directly affects your family’s health, so improving the air circulating in your home will have lasting benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about your indoor air quality and how to improve it.
How Bad Is Your Air?
Before you do anything, consider buying an air quality monitor for your home. This version from Breathe measures even the smallest particles and will alert you when the air quality index (AQI) is too high. A “good” AQI is under 50, so if your air stays above 50 consistently, short and long-term health problems can develop (including asthma, allergies, trouble breathing, headaches, etc.).
What Are Indoor Pollutants?
The air inside our homes can be more polluted than outdoor air, especially in the winter. Dust, dander, and allergens get stuck in carpets/rugs, so make sure to clean these frequently. Carbon monoxide and radon are also harmful air pollutants, so install monitors to alert you when these levels are too high; in the winter, fireplaces are often the source of carbon monoxide leaks, so get yours serviced regularly. Other household products, like cleaners and home fragrances, can emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air, so check the labels on your products and switch to cleaner versions if necessary.
Solutions
The first step to improving your air quality is to decrease as many sources of pollutants as you can. But no amount of traditional cleaning will improve your air as well as filters and purification systems. Here are the essential components to know when choosing a proper purification system for your home.
HEPA Filters - A HEPA filter can capture common air pollutants (dust, mold, dander, etc.). HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters are designed to capture at least 99.97% of particulates that are 0.3 microns in diameter. Non-HEPA (or “HEPA-like,” “99% HEPA”, etc.) filters will have much lower rates of particle capture, so it’s best to avoid them. HEPA filters won’t do anything about gasses, odors, or some viruses and bacteria, and because they trap unwanted particles, they need to be changed and/or cleaned regularly.
Activated Carbon Filters - Need to remove gasses, odors, or other VOCs? Activated carbon filters can trap gas molecules and effectively remove them from the air. The “activated” part of this filter means the carbon has gone through a process that adds tiny carbon pores where the molecules get trapped. These filters are most effective when they use higher concentrations of carbon and are changed regularly.
UV Light - If trapping unwanted particles is good, wouldn’t destroying them be better? Photocatalytic purification (or just UV light purification) uses UV light to activate a process that sends energy to break apart harmful molecules, thus destroying rather than trapping them. UV light is harmful to human cells, too, so be careful not to expose your skin or eyes for too long (almost all systems have UV light behind barriers, so you’re safe). UV light effectively kills many viruses and bacteria that HEPA filters can miss, but purifying air using UV light takes longer, so you need a big unit(s) and/or need to keep a UV purifier running longer for results. You’ll also have to replace the catalyst eventually (so read the manual carefully).
Standalone/Portable Units - The easiest and most inexpensive way to purify your home’s air is to buy several standalone/portable purifiers. Each model will indicate the square footage it covers and what kind of filter(s) it uses. Look for models where it’s easy to replace the filter(s), and the air refresh rate is at least 2.5 times an hour. For a great model that uses HEPA, activated carbon, and UV, try the MOOKA purifier. For a wide range of sizes and price points, check out the models at Levoit - many have built-in monitors to turn off and on as needed.
Central Air Units - If you’d like to make sure that all of the air in your home is consistently purified, then look into attaching filters and UV light systems to your central air. Your HVAC technician can suggest options that fit your current setup, like HEPA filters for your furnace and A/C. Whole-house UV light systems are becoming popular as a way to kill viruses and bacteria before the cold/warm air is circulated back into your home. While these system additions are expensive, they often have extended warranties and are ultimately the most effective way to tackle all your home’s pollutants at once.
Cleaning the air in your home makes it more pleasant and helps keep your family healthy. Invest in a quality air purification system today!
Home Sweet Home is presented by Victoria Stultz of Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers Real Estate advisors have a reputation of delivering exceptional service and possessing unrivaled expertise in the Venice, Sarasota and Charlotte County real estate markets. Reach them by calling (941) 388-9800, or go to https://venicedowntown.evrealestate.com/ to learn more about the Engel & Völkers Team and to view current listings.
Victoria Stultz – Engel & Völkers
201 Miami Ave W, Venice, FL 34285
Phone: (941) 388-9800
Home Sweet Home is presented by Victoria Stultz of Engel & Völkers
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.