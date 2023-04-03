One of the biggest perks of being a homeowner is customizing and upgrading your space whenever and however you want.
Even small projects like a new paint job can transform a room’s look in just one day. However, starting a project you think will only take a few days can be easy, and it ends up being something much more complicated than you anticipated! Sometimes, it’s just better to start with a professional.
Victoria Stultz agrees.
“I always use a professional,”she said. “I don’t really enjoy do it yourself projects in the home,” the longtime Sarasota and Venice Real Estate professionals.
“I think if you have a lot of free time, it is a good way to save some money and get creative.”
When it comes to larger projects around the home, Victoria has some advice: “Talk to someone you trust for a referral! I have a full list of qualified professional for things such as plumbing, or remodeling that I can provide to my clients.”
Below, we’ll break down easy home improvement ideas that you can do in each room of your home and cover the projects requiring professional expertise. While you might think you can pull off more challenging work, many systems in your home can be dangerous without proper training. Use this guide to stay out of harm's way while upgrading your space.
Kitchen
DIY
Anyone can transform the look of their kitchen without needing contracted help. With plenty of painter’s tape and patience, painting your cabinets can dramatically change the aesthetic. Cabinet knobs and drawer pulls typically only require a screwdriver to change and can make a subtle, personal upgrade to your cooking area. There are even kits to restore or completely change the look of your countertops in just a few hours.
Call a Professional
Any kitchen appliance repair is best left to the experts. Working on your home’s water lines without plumbing experience can lead to more significant issues and expensive repairs. This means most homeowners shouldn't perform any dishwasher, garbage disposal, or sink repairs. Whether gas or electric, ovens can be hazardous for amateur repair. Make sure your new appliances include installation with delivery, and call a professional when repairs are needed.
Bathroom
DIY
There are also endless bathroom upgrades just about anyone can do themselves. A new vanity might be in order, but with some paint, new knobs, and maybe even a new mirror, you can turn any old vanity into something out of a magazine. Wall-attached mirrors are also easy to replace, and with a few standard tools and an extra set of hands, you can upgrade that old mirror with something more your style. Consider a peel-and-stick backsplash option to add a little flair to your bathrooms and match the theme of your home throughout.
Call a Professional
Bathroom repairs that seem straightforward can often be tricky and require a plumber. Consult a professional if you have leaky pipes or want to rearrange fixtures within your bathroom. Other than trying to stop a leak to prevent water damage, any plumbing repairs need to be left to the pros. Most people can regrout a tile shower, but removing and replacing existing tile can be very challenging for beginners. Hire a contractor for any significant bathroom renovations to guarantee quality work.
Everywhere Else
DIY
From living rooms and bedrooms to home offices and entertainment spaces, there are numerous ways to upgrade where you spend the vast majority of your time. Instead of replacing your old carpets, try renting a carpet cleaner to restore what’s already in place. After just one cleaning, dingy carpets will start to look like new. Like backsplashes, peel-and-stick wallpaper is trendy and an easy way to provide a custom look anywhere in your home. Curtains and blinds are easily replaced and can significantly change the look of a room. If you’d like to try your hand with woodworking, pallet wood accent walls look fantastic and are an easy project for beginners to try.
Call a Professional
Like kitchens and bathrooms, steering clear of your home’s internal systems is the easiest way to stay safe. An expert should repair other home appliances like washers, dryers, or air conditioners. Changing light fixtures or adding ceiling fans is a job for skilled electricians only. When pressurized water and gas or electricity are involved, it’s best to defer to the pros.
With a bit of work, you can make dramatic upgrades to your home in a short time. Stick with cosmetic changes, and leave any electric or plumbing issues for professional repair. One project can make all the difference, so start upgrading today!
Home Sweet Home is presented by Victoria Stultz of Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers Real Estate advisors have a reputation of delivering exceptional service and possessing unrivaled expertise in the Venice, Sarasota and Charlotte County real estate markets. Reach them by calling (941) 388-9800, or go to https://venicedowntown.evrealestate.com/ to learn more about the Engel & Völkers Team and to view current listings.
Victoria Stultz – Engel & Völkers
201 Miami Ave W, Venice, FL 34285
Phone: (941) 388-9800
Home Sweet Home is presented by Victoria Stultz of Engel & Völkers
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.