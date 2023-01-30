A fireplace is a charming and picturesque way to warm your home—and not just in the cooler winter months in Florida, but all year round, depending on where you live.
Victoria Stultz, a longtime Venice and Sarasota County Real Estate professional, cautioned new Florida home buyers: “I prefer firepits in the backyard. Being in Florida, a fireplace does not add much value since you rarely would need to use it.” Good advice to those who immigrated from northern climes.
When asked, what advice she had for those who love the warm glow and comfort of a fire? “Wood, Gas, Franklin or simply a faux fireplace to up the drama of a home,”
she said. “Either a Franklin, gas, or a faux fireplace are definitely the best options.”
When it comes to monthly or annual inspections, upkeep and maintenance, Victoria is very clear with her suggestions to homeowners: inspection, cleaning, and making repairs to ensure your fireplace is functioning efficiently and safely.
“Use an expert,” she cautioned. “I always tell people to refer to a professional. Fireplaces can be dangerous and it’s not worth the risk.”
Why Is It Important to Keep Your Chimney Clean?
It's vitally important to keep your chimney and fireplace in top condition. The safety of your home depends upon it. Your fireplace can become incredibly dangerous if left un-swept for too long. A buildup of soot, debris, and a deposit called creosote can create a severe fire hazard. Creosote starts as soot that builds up on chimney walls. After it hardens, it becomes highly corrosive and flammable, needing removal before it becomes a fire hazard. And did you know that soot can build up inside gas fireplace chimneys just as much as it can with wood-burning fireplaces?
Experts Who Can Help
The Chimney Safety Institute of America is an excellent place to learn about fireplace and chimney maintenance. According to these experts, you should inspect chimneys, fireplaces, and vents at least once a year for soundness, freedom from deposits, and correct clearances. If you rely more heavily on your fireplace, you should do maintenance every season. This includes cleaning and repairs as necessary.
If you have an odor or smoke, it's essential to act quickly. The Chimney Safety Institute of America statistics show that more than 25,000 chimney fires occur annually in the United States.
DIY Fireplace Maintenance
If you opt for DIY fireplace maintenance, there are some best practices to follow:
Check the exterior of the fireplace for cracks and gaps.
Clean the glass using vinegar and water, or purchase a fireplace glass cleaner.
Check the logs for any deterioration or color changes.
Test the gas ignition. Then, turn off the gas and clean the valves and ports.
Vacuum the interior. Clean out all of the dust that has accumulated over the past year.
Check your carbon monoxide detector for proper operation. If you don't have one, now is the time to install one in your home near your fireplace.
Outside of the fireplace, look for wet spots on the walls and in front of the fireplace. If you find condensation, it's time to call in the pros.
Calling In the Pros
If you cannot complete any of these inspection tasks or find something unusual along the way, it's time to call in a professional chimney sweep. A professional chimney sweep will take several necessary steps to keep your fireplace in safe working condition. In addition to inspection and cleaning, a chimney sweep's service typically includes:
Inspection and maintenance of the chimney's exterior to keep it strong against water and weather.
Prevention and removal of animals and birds nesting in chimneys that would create blockages or fire hazards.
Use of cameras to snake down the length of the chimney to inspect it fully.
Direction and next steps to deal with downdrafts, smoky fireplaces, and other identified repairs.
Be Well-Prepared for Your Sweeper
Licenses are not generally required in the chimney sweep industry. However, finding a chimney sweeper who can provide proof of certification and insurance is a good idea. Before you call a chimney sweep, do these simple things:
Note the last date of your chimney inspection and cleaning.
Check for signs of creosote buildup.
List any significant weather events or structural changes to your home in the past year.
Clear items from your hearth.
A Clean Fireplace Means Peace of Mind
Before you curl up in front of your fireplace with a great book and a cup of coffee or hot chocolate, be sure to have your chimney and fireplace inspected and serviced. A great chimney sweep professional can put you at ease for the entire fireplace season. Happy snuggling!
