Photo: Katarzyna Białasiewicz via 123RF
Victoria Stultz of Engel & Völkers knows why outdoor living in Florida has such appeal.
“It’s so popular because our weather lends to it most of the time, especially during the winter months,” The long-time Venice-area REALTOR said. “People from the north move down here for our weather and to be able to enjoy an outdoor living space.”
Victoria stresses you can increase the living space of your home without time-consuming construction.
“There are many benefits to a screened lanai for a comfortable cooking and dining space,” Victoria continued. “It keeps the bugs away, becomes an extension of your living space and adds a lot of square footage, increasing your home’s value.”
Victoria knows what she, and many of her clients, like in an outdoor living and dining space – luxury.
“I was recently wowed by a waterfront home that had an amazing infinity pool overlooking the water with a boat dock and lift,” she said. “The outdoor kitchen was larger than some people’s indoor kitchen and offered a built-in grill, smoker and pizza oven. The outdoor space included a fire pit with a water feature and was perfect for entertaining because the space comfortably held 150 guests.”
The right eye for outdoor furniture and dining accessories, she added, will make your outdoor living area as comfortable as anywhere else in your home.
Victoria offered several more suggestions for adding outdoor functionality and an increased value to your Home Sweet Home. From cozy outdoor sofas and chairs to beautiful rugs and outdoor lighting, we’ll discuss everything you need to turn your patio or deck into a personal oasis.
Patio Furniture Sets
Before shopping for patio furniture, deciding on the best layout for your space and outdoor entertainment needs is a good idea. Layout ideas from Ballard Design's '15 ways to arrange your porch include:
- The classic sofa and two chairs
- Two love seats and chairs
- Using a sectional as a boundary
- Dividing the space into two seating areas
Once you have decided what furniture will work best, it is time to look for traditional patio sets, sectionals, or smaller two-person sets.
Look for comfy furniture by testing it out in person or looking for positive reviews. You’ll also want to select durable and weather-resistant materials such as teak, aluminum, resin, plastic, or wicker. Find out what materials due best in your particular climate-humid, hot and dry, mild, or cold.
If you have the space, you may want to bring in additional seating options, including swivel chairs, lounges, or Adirondack chairs. Set extra seating in the central area or a separate space for quieter activities such as reading a book. Porch swings or a small bistro table and chairs can make a nice complementary area.
Outdoor Dining Space
The number of people your dining table accommodates will depend on the size of your space and how many people you entertain regularly. A bistro table for two or a small bar area might be
adequate for a young or retired couple with limited outdoor space. Tables for four or six work well for families and small groups, while picnic tables or extra long ones can accommodate larger crowds. With large patios, you may want to consider multiple dining areas.
Choose from stools, patio dining chairs, or benches to accompany your table. You could create an outdoor kitchen area with a grill, bar, outdoor refrigerator, and small prep table. Space and budget are the main factors in these decisions. A stand-alone grill can range from inexpensive to high-end, while installed grills can cost more than $6,000. Home wet bars with a sink and refrigerator can cost $10,000.
Photo: zoomteam via 123RF
Patio Accessories
The patio accessories you select will be what turns your ordinary patio or deck into an outdoor living retreat. Area rugs, curtains, pillows, and throws bring texture and color to the space. While decor items such as fruit bowls, artwork, table settings, candles, and baskets help transform your outdoor area into a relaxing oasis. Umbrellas are crucial in hotter climates to get some relief from the sun and make dining al fresco more enjoyable.
Some accessories add to your space's look and provide entertainment and a reason to gather. A fire pit's warmth inspires evening gatherings for s’mores, songs, and other campfire treats. A mounted TV or screen and projector brings movies and big games to the outdoors. Outdoor speakers pipe music into the area, creating ambiance. Other entertainment could be yard games like bocce ball, croquet, cornhole, or horseshoes.
Lighting is one of the essential accessories in creating a warm and inviting space. Tiki torches, candles, solar-powered ground lights, a chandelier, string lights, and lanterns are all great outdoor options. Don’t be afraid to mix a few light sources to highlight prime features like a tree or planter and functional lighting over seating areas.
Plants and flowers are reminders that you are still in nature while enjoying your space. They add color and beauty and can also provide privacy. Considerations to make when planning your gardens include climate, the amount of shade, color schemes, and garden style. Also, keep in mind how much time you will dedicate to upkeep. If you enjoy gardening, difficult-to-grow plants may be a fun challenge, but if you are a novice or have little free time, it’s best to stick to low-maintenance ones.
Ready to make the most of your outdoor space with these comfortable and stylish seating and patio accessories? Do it!
