Rain Garden Diagram

As the weather warms up, it's time to start dreaming about garden projects. Before the spring rains begin in earnest, consider planting a rain garden to help direct and filter storm runoff. You'll add an element to your landscaping that's as useful as it is attractive!

What Is a Rain Garden? 

Beautiful white aster flower on a background of tracks of water drops

Trulli

live your luxury photo.png
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments