While many northern families associate summer with an abundant harvest of fruits and vegetables, plenty of delicious ingredients available year-around in Florida.
Victoria Stultz, of Engle and Völkers, knows how to make a Florida-based holiday meal with flair.
“There are so many to choose from,” the longtime Venice-area Real Estate professional said. “I definitely cook a lot of squash. Whether I’m baking an acorn squash and putting cinnamon on it as a side dish or baking a butternut squash with craisins and pecans all together. I like squash, because it’s lighter than other starches but still gives you a fall/winter dish feeling.”
Using in-season ingredients in your holiday meals is a great way to ensure your food has the richest flavors and is full of nutrients.
While having a healthy holiday meal, Victoria said the companionship shared during the meal is just as important.
“The companionship is good,” she said. “But the food is a central part of the fun. I love to go all out with cooking for the holidays, whether it’s with friends or family. I enjoy decorating the table with candles and fresh flowers. It just adds to the ambiance.”
As a bonus, in-season produce is less expensive, so your expansive holiday menu won’t break the bank! Here are six of the best in-season fruits and vegetables to include on your holiday table this year.
Brussels Sprouts
Winter is a wonderful time to harvest brussels sprouts, so look for them in your local markets—in abundance! Low in carbohydrates but high in fiber, this vegetable has made a popular resurgence lately due to its nutty flavor and versatility. Fresh brussels sprouts taste far superior to their frozen counterparts, so take advantage and include them in your holiday meals. As a side dish, this vegetable can be roasted or shredded raw, so you can include it in various forms on your holiday table.
Leeks
An often-overlooked vegetable in the same family as onions and garlic, leeks are a delicious and nutritious winter crop that can add a surprising twist to your holiday meals. Because they’re high in fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants, leeks are an excellent choice for soups and side dishes that would otherwise be composed mainly of carbohydrates and refined ingredients. For example, this Leek Gratin recipe has all the flavors of the traditional potato dish but packs a better nutritional punch. If you like to serve a simple vegetable appetizer during the holidays, try this Parmesan Roasted Leek recipe for inspiration.
Apples
Apples are a staple in holiday cooking, so it’s a bonus that you should be able to find a wide variety of types readily available this time of year. Full of flavonoids (a type of antioxidant) and fiber, apples can add sweetness to a dish without contributing to a sugar crash later. Use apples as a dessert ingredient (like in this low-calorie Cider-Sweetened Apple Pie) or harness their complex flavor in a savory dish like this vegetarian Apple Quinoa Spoon Bread that could replace a typical holiday stuffing recipe.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is a popular vegetable choice these days, and for good reason. Its high nutrient content (including vitamins C, E, and K, folate, fiber, lutein) and antioxidants make it a great choice for adding something healthy to a meal. This holiday season, use in-season cauliflower as a substitute for popular dishes like mashed potatoes and cheesy sides. You’ll get a similar texture and flavor profile with far more nutrients and fewer carbohydrates.
Pears
Pears are a late fall/early winter fruit in many areas, so you can often find them in-season at your local market. High in vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, pears are a great ingredient to use in your holiday cooking to promote overall health. You can feature this ingredient alongside meat to add some natural sweetness to the dish. If you’re looking for a holiday recipe that doesn’t revolve around ham or turkey, try this Pork Tenderloin with Blue Cheese and Pears to wow your guests. As a dessert ingredient, pears bring moisture and sweetness to a dish, so you can choose recipes that are low in added sugar or oils like these Cranberry and Goat Cheese Stuffed Pears.
Leafy Greens (Kale, Chard, Etc.)
Leafy greens are a popular choice for healthy recipes year-round, but during winter months, these vegetables are in-season in many areas and thus less expensive. Adding leafy greens to your holiday recipes will infuse the meals with vitamin C, folate, calcium, and potassium, a key nutrient to combating bloating and water retention from high levels of sodium (a common occurrence during the holidays!). You can make leafy greens the star of your holiday side dish with an easy recipe like this Kale, Roasted Pepper, and Olive salad, or add greens to a soup to turn leftovers into a filling and delicious healthy meal in the days following a big celebration.
Including these seasonal fruits and vegetables in your holiday meals will make them nutritious and delicious!
