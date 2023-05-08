Victoria Stultz makes no bones about it, her favorite room in the home is her kitchen.
“Personally, I love the kitchen,” the Venice-area and Sarasota Real Estate professional said. “I love cooking and my family loves to eat,” she added with a laugh.
However, when the conversation turned to other rooms, she has a few tips on transforming a bedroom – even a small one - into a cozy oasis.
“Make it cozy and yet functional,” she said. “Keep the lighting soft for the evening. Throw in comfy pillows, luxurious bedding, an pick a calming color scheme.”
One last top: “I always use lighter colors for the bedroom.”
Transforming a bedroom into a comfortable sanctuary may seem impossible, especially for those living in a small apartment or dorm. But there is good news: You can convert your cramped quarters into a cozy and organized space with a few simple tips and tricks.
From storage solutions to affordable decor hacks, this guide has all the advice you need to make the most of your small bedroom.
Think Vertically
One way to maximize your space is to think vertically. This means using the bedroom walls, in any way, to your advantage. Built-in shelves extending from the floor to the ceiling offer storage space for books, decor, and more. You can also hang floating shelves.
If shelving isn't your thing, choose wallpaper with a vertical pattern to create the illusion of a higher ceiling. To add texture, you can also hang floor-to-ceiling curtains (avoid heavy drapes). Opting for sheer or thin cotton curtains will allow natural light to flow into your space while giving you a sense of privacy.
Avoid Dark-Colored Walls
Pro Tip: A glossy finish can help reflect light and make the room bright and spacious. Dark paint can make a small room feel even smaller. Instead, opt for light, neutral colors like soft gray, beige, creamy white, or pale blue to make your space more open and airy.
For a pop of color, consider painting an accent wall in a bright or bold hue to add personality to the space. Just be sure to choose a color that complements the rest of the room's color scheme.
Use Wall-Mounted Lighting
While having a little light to read by at night is lovely, bedside lamps can crowd your nightstand. Wall-mounted lighting (e.g., sconces) can free up space on your nightstand and draw the eye upward, creating an organized and modern look. Plus, you can find hundreds of affordable and easy-to-install options online, from antique-looking beaded wall sconces to brass-plated industrial-style lights.
Install a Full-Length Mirror
Mirrors reflect natural and artificial light, making any space instantly larger. A full-length mirror can also serve as a statement piece and make getting ready a breeze. If you're uncomfortable having a heavy mirror on your wall, try hanging a set of mirrors in different sizes and shapes to add depth and create a visually appealing focal point.
Buy Space-Saving Furniture
If you've yet to buy furniture for the space, consider purchasing pieces that serve multiple purposes. For example, a storage or loft bed with risers and drawers underneath can help you save space and declutter your room.
You can also look for ottomans or benches that offer hidden storage space or even a foldable desk that you can tuck away when you're not using it. Just remember to use furniture proportional to the room's size, as oversized furniture can make any room feel cramped.
Follow the "Cantaloupe Rule"
Have you ever heard the saying "less is more?" Well, this idiom holds when it comes to decorating small spaces. According to Christine Brun, interior designer and author of "Small Space Living," dividing your knickknacks and other items into categories and rotating them every season is one way to maximize space and showcase your favorite things. She calls it the cantaloupe rule: an interior design principle that advises against using home decor items smaller than a cantaloupe. By sticking to this rule, you can minimize clutter and create a clean, organized space that feels spacious, inviting, and stylish.
Living in a small space can be challenging, but these simple (and affordable!) tips can make all the difference in transforming your space into a cozy and functional place to relax and unwind.
