Boys basketball

Port Charlotte 68, Cape Coral 53

The Pirates jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and cruised past the visiting Seahawks on Wednesday.

Alex Perry led the way with 28 points for the Pirates, who improved to 7-2 on the season. Gerald Robinson added 9.

Port Charlotte is in the middle of an unplanned five-game home stand. The Pirates were supposed to play Monday at Fort Myers but the game was cancelled just before tip due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of the Green Wave’s players. The Pirates will play host to Lemon Bay on Friday followed by a visit from North Port on Tuesday.

Girls basketballLemon Bay 44. Oasis 24

The Lemon Bay girls basketball team improved to 11-5 on the season with a 44-24 victory over Oasis.

The Lady Mantas started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back as freshman Taylor Orris tallied another double double with 14 points and 14 rebounds and sophomore Breanna Carroll contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Lemon Bay will host Port Charlotte on Friday.

Girls soccerLemon Bay 7, Palmetto 0

The Manta Rays won for the fifth time in six tries by routing the Tigers on the road and recording their sixth shutout.

Lemon Bay (8-4) was coming off a 3-0 defeat at unbeaten Estero this past Friday, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Next up for the Mantas is a visit from Bishop Verot (5-2-2) on Thursday.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments