Boys basketball
Riverdale 56, Lemon Bay 54
The Lemon Bay boys basketball team dropped a narrow 56-54 decision on Monday night.
The Mantas (1-4) held a 30-28 lead at halfway, but were outscored 21-7 in the third quarter.
Lemon Bay travels to Arcadia to take on DeSoto County tonight.
Girls basketballLakewood Ranch 55, Venice 32
The Venice girls basketball team lost, 55-32, to a senior-laden Lakewood Ranch squad on Monday night at the TeePee.
Kylie Poole led the Lady Indians with 10 points and Magdalena Daukaus added eight in what was the team’s third game in five days. Venice kept it to a 10-point deficit in the first half, but eventually let the game slip away.
Venice (4-2) will host Port Charlotte (3-1) at 7 tonight
Boys soccerPort Charlotte canceled
The Port Charlotte boys soccer game scheduled for Monday was canceled due to a lack of referees. It will be rescheduled at a time to be determined.
North Port 4, Sarasota 1
Chris Lamela scored a pair of goals as he helped the North Port boys soccer team beat Sarasota, 4-1, on Monday night.
Daniel Bogdanets and Paul Khailo each added goals for the Bobcats, who took a 2-1 lead into halftime before extending their advantage.
North Port (3-3-1) will play at Charlotte (2-6) tonight at 7.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 3, Riverdale 1
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team scored its first victory of the season Monday night defeating Riverdale, 3-1.
The Manta Rays (1-2) next will face Cardinal Mooney at 5 p.m. tonight in Sarasota.
