Boys basketball

Venice 88, Sarasota 70

The Venice boys basketball team beat Sarasota, 88-70, on Monday night in a district matchup.

“We played a complete game,” Indians coach Mike Montgomery said in a text message. “All eight guys contributed. Jayshon, Myles and Tristan played outstanding. Bench players all came in and contributed.”

Venice (9-8) will host Lemon Bay tonight.

Girls basketballCardinal Mooney 50, Imagine 19

The Imagine School girls basketball team lost, 50-19, to Cardinal Mooney on Monday night.

Makayla Rassbach led the Sharks with eight points.

Imagine (6-12) will play at Island Coast tonight.

Alejandro Garcia and Adan Villagomez each scored to lead the DeSoto County boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Fort Meade on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (9-5-3) will host Booker in the regular season finale tonight.

Lakewood Ranch 44, North Port 34

Yani Hall scored 17 points as the North Port girls basketball team lost, 44-34, to Lakewood Ranch.


The Bobcats (8-14) will host Sarasota tonight.

Boys soccerVenice 4, Port Charlotte 3

The Venice boys soccer team called up seven junior varsity players for Monday night’s 4-3 win over Port Charlotte.

Diego Heredia led the Indians with two goals while Max Mergos and Luca Rueda added one apiece.

Venice (10-2-2) will host Cardinal Mooney on Wednesday in its regular season finale and Port Charlotte (3-14-2) will host Sarasota on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Lakewood Ranch 2, Lemon Bay 1

The Manta Rays lost for just the second time in their past 10 matches, falling just short against the Class 7A Mustangs.

Lemon Bay (10-5) will close out the season’s final week with two tough contests – Wednesday at home against North Fort Myers (11-1-3) and Friday on the road at North Port (9-4-2). Lemon Bay knocked off the Bobcats on Jan. 5 by a 5-3 score. A week later, the Bobcats forged a 2-2 tie against North Fort Myers.

Venice 3, Canterbury 0

Rachel Dalton scored a pair of goals as the Venice girls soccer team beat Canterbury, 3-0, on Monday night.

Eileen Solomon added the Indians’ third goal and Ashton Pennell recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season.

Venice (8-3-1) will play at Charlotte tonight.

