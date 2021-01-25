Boys basketball
Venice 88, Sarasota 70
The Venice boys basketball team beat Sarasota, 88-70, on Monday night in a district matchup.
“We played a complete game,” Indians coach Mike Montgomery said in a text message. “All eight guys contributed. Jayshon, Myles and Tristan played outstanding. Bench players all came in and contributed.”
Venice (9-8) will host Lemon Bay tonight.
Girls basketballCardinal Mooney 50, Imagine 19
The Imagine School girls basketball team lost, 50-19, to Cardinal Mooney on Monday night.
Makayla Rassbach led the Sharks with eight points.
Imagine (6-12) will play at Island Coast tonight.
Alejandro Garcia and Adan Villagomez each scored to lead the DeSoto County boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Fort Meade on Monday night.
The Bulldogs (9-5-3) will host Booker in the regular season finale tonight.
Lakewood Ranch 44, North Port 34
Yani Hall scored 17 points as the North Port girls basketball team lost, 44-34, to Lakewood Ranch.
The Bobcats (8-14) will host Sarasota tonight.
Boys soccerVenice 4, Port Charlotte 3
The Venice boys soccer team called up seven junior varsity players for Monday night’s 4-3 win over Port Charlotte.
Diego Heredia led the Indians with two goals while Max Mergos and Luca Rueda added one apiece.
Venice (10-2-2) will host Cardinal Mooney on Wednesday in its regular season finale and Port Charlotte (3-14-2) will host Sarasota on Thursday.
Girls soccer
Lakewood Ranch 2, Lemon Bay 1
The Manta Rays lost for just the second time in their past 10 matches, falling just short against the Class 7A Mustangs.
Lemon Bay (10-5) will close out the season’s final week with two tough contests – Wednesday at home against North Fort Myers (11-1-3) and Friday on the road at North Port (9-4-2). Lemon Bay knocked off the Bobcats on Jan. 5 by a 5-3 score. A week later, the Bobcats forged a 2-2 tie against North Fort Myers.
Venice 3, Canterbury 0
Rachel Dalton scored a pair of goals as the Venice girls soccer team beat Canterbury, 3-0, on Monday night.
Eileen Solomon added the Indians’ third goal and Ashton Pennell recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season.
Venice (8-3-1) will play at Charlotte tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.