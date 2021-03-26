Baseball
DeSoto 10, Lemon Bay 1
The DeSoto County baseball team avenged two losses earlier this week with a 10-1 victory over Lemon Bay on Friday night.
The Bulldogs put up one the first and more four runs in the fourth inning and got a home run by Logan Adams while Marshall Blosser had three hits on the game.
Lane Fullerton started for DeSoto, surrendering one run on two hits over 6.2 innings, striking out 10.
Port Charlotte 4, Booker 2
The Port Charlotte baseball team scored a 4-2 on road at Booker High on Friday night.
Landon Carter had three hits and three RBI and Jeffrey Vivian had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates. Michael Weidner started for Port Charlotte, allowing two runs and striking out four in four innings.
Port Charlotte plays at Neumann on Wednesday.
SoftballCharlotte 12, Yulee 0
The Charlotte High pitchers Mia Flores and Amber Chumley combined on a shutout while the Tarpons pounded out 14 hits in a five-inning rout.
Charlotte (6-3) struck for three runs in the second inning, six more in the fourth, then three in the fifth. Half of Charlotte’s hits went for extra bases, including Jasmin Jones’ fourth-inning home run. Chumley added a triple.
Faith Wharton had three hits, including a double.
Venice 10, Lakewood Ranch 0
The Venice baseball team run-ruled Lakewood Ranch, 10-0, in six innings at Venice High School on Friday night.
The Indians (9-4) used five pitchers in the win opening with Aiden Beechy for two innings of no-hit baseball, followed by Houston Wynne for a 10-pitch third inning, then Cole Starck for the fourth, Joey Rafaniello for the fifth and David Morgan for the sixth.
No Indians pitcher allowed more than one hit while combining for 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Venice sweeps doubleheader
The Venice softball team beat Forest, 9-4, and Interlachen, 16-1 on Friday in Ocala.
Karsyn Rutherford allowed one run on five hits over six innings in the opening game against Forest as Micaela Hartman (3-for-4 with a run and 3 RBIs) and Becka Mellor (3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI) paced the offense.
Hartman pitched all four innings of the second game — allowing no hits — but did allow a run to score as back-to-back errors by her teammates in the fourth inning led to a run.
But the offense — led by homers from Hartman and Jordan O’Brien, along with multi-hit nights from Tatum McGrath, Kayleigh Roper and Bri O’Connell allowed Venice to pull away quickly.
Venice (11-2) will wrap up its time in Ocala today as it plays Peniel Baptist Academy at noon and North Marion at 4 p.m.
