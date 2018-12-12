32nd Annual Holiday Baseball Clinic
Hosted by Venice High alum Nick Longhi, the Holiday Baseball Clinic will take place on Dec. 15 at Chuck Reiter Stadium and is open to players 7-12 years old, with some 6-year-olds accepted.
The camp is free thanks to local sponsors, and only 90 spots are available.
Campers will learn the fundamentals of baseball from experienced professional and college baseball players and coaches. They will work on hitting, defense, and pitching as well as play games and perform drills designed to increase confidence, skill level and team spirit.
Live games at the end of the day will bring together the skills taught throughout camp.
Prizes by age groups will be given and all campers will receive a goodie bag including a T-shirt and more. Campers should bring their own lunch, but snacks and drinks will be given to players during the breaks. All sponsorship money after expenses will be donated to Venice Little League for its use in promoting baseball in our community.
Call 941-266-2918 to or email holidaybaseballclinc@gmail.com to inquire about more details or to sign up for the clinic.
Over 60 basketball
For anyone over the age of 60 who is interested in staying in shape and having fun, check out the senior basketball league at Woodmere Gym.
Starting the first Monday of December and continuing each Monday throughout the month, the league will have open gyms for anyone who wants a preview of the action.
The league begins after the first of the year on the first Wednesday of January and continues through March.
Junior tennis program
On Saturdays, the Mertz Tennis Academy is calling all kids who play tennis to come out and compete for fun.
All levels of junior players, including high school players, show up with rackets in hand for a fun time competing with other juniors their level. Afterwards, the kids enjoy pizza, drinks and each other’s company.
Kids play with and against kids their level whom they don’t know to make it a fun way to meet other juniors from different counties with the same interest.
The Mertz tennis program is not a weekly commitment. To register, call 941-412-0781.
