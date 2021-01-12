Girls basketball drops back-to-back games

Four Bobcats scored in double figures as the North Port girls basketball team beat Venice, 49-45, on Monday.

Sade Romain (11 points) led North Port while Yani Hall, Brooke Sawyer and Emily Leavitt each added 10.

Jayda Lanham led Venice with 13 points while Ella Opsatnick scored 12 and Magdalena Daukaus scored 10.

The Venice girls basketball team then lost, 48-29, to Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday night.

Freshman forward Magdalena Daukaus led the Lady Indians with 12 points in the loss.

Venice (12-4) will host DeSoto County on Friday at 7 p.m.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments