Softball

Venice 13, Manatee 3

Four Venice softball players hit home runs in a 13-3 run-rule win over Manatee on Thursday night.

Micaela Hartman, Jordan O’Brien, Kayleigh Roper and Bri Weimer each hit homers as the Lady Indians totaled 17 hits.

Venice (19-3) will host Lemon Bay at 7 p.m. Monday.


Charlotte 9, Gulf Coast 1

The Charlotte softball team beat Gulf Coast, 9-1, on Thursday night.

Lexi Fitzgerald (3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles) led the offense while Kassidy Hopper (2-for-3) and Amber Chumley (2-for-4) also had multi-hit nights and senior Dylan Anthony added a home run.

Freshman pitcher Mia Flores got the win in the circle for the Tarpons.

Charlotte (13-7) will play at North Port at 6 tonight.

