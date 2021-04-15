Softball
Venice 13, Manatee 3
Four Venice softball players hit home runs in a 13-3 run-rule win over Manatee on Thursday night.
Micaela Hartman, Jordan O’Brien, Kayleigh Roper and Bri Weimer each hit homers as the Lady Indians totaled 17 hits.
Venice (19-3) will host Lemon Bay at 7 p.m. Monday.
Charlotte 9, Gulf Coast 1
The Charlotte softball team beat Gulf Coast, 9-1, on Thursday night.
Lexi Fitzgerald (3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles) led the offense while Kassidy Hopper (2-for-3) and Amber Chumley (2-for-4) also had multi-hit nights and senior Dylan Anthony added a home run.
Freshman pitcher Mia Flores got the win in the circle for the Tarpons.
Charlotte (13-7) will play at North Port at 6 tonight.
