Baseball
Braden River 7, Venice 1
Carson Goda hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the Braden River baseball team pulled ahead early in a 7-1 win over Venice on Wednesday night.
Connor O’Sullivan (2-for-3, R) led the offense.
Venice (16-7) will host Cypress Lake tonight in its regular season finale.
Hardee 9, North Port 4
The North Port baseball team fell to 10-14 on the season with a 9-4 loss to Hardee Wednesday night.’
Kyle Yeager had two hits and 2 RBI and Ben Brown and Ethan Kaelin added two hits and an RBI each in a losing effort for the Bobcats.
SoftballCharlotte 5, Venice 4
Faith Wharton hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lead the Charlotte softball team to a 5-4 win over Venice on Wednesday night.
The Tarpons took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a triple by Savannah Jacobs and a single by Lexi Fitzgerald, but eventually allowed the Indians to catch up.
Charlotte (15-7) will host Lemon Bay tonight and Venice (19-4) will host Parrish Community on Friday — the regular season finale for both teams.
Gulf Coast 4, Port Charlotte 2
The Port Charlotte softball team lost, 4-2, to Gulf Coast on Wednesday night.
Jordan Moran led the offense with a 2-for-3 night while pitcher Gia Greaves allowed just four hits.
Port Charlotte (4-15) will play at Bishop Verot tonight in its final regular season game.
