Baseball

Braden River 7, Venice 1

Carson Goda hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the Braden River baseball team pulled ahead early in a 7-1 win over Venice on Wednesday night.

Connor O’Sullivan (2-for-3, R) led the offense.

Venice (16-7) will host Cypress Lake tonight in its regular season finale.

Hardee 9, North Port 4

The North Port baseball team fell to 10-14 on the season with a 9-4 loss to Hardee Wednesday night.’

Kyle Yeager had two hits and 2 RBI and Ben Brown and Ethan Kaelin added two hits and an RBI each in a losing effort for the Bobcats.


SoftballCharlotte 5, Venice 4

Faith Wharton hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lead the Charlotte softball team to a 5-4 win over Venice on Wednesday night.

The Tarpons took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a triple by Savannah Jacobs and a single by Lexi Fitzgerald, but eventually allowed the Indians to catch up.

Charlotte (15-7) will host Lemon Bay tonight and Venice (19-4) will host Parrish Community on Friday — the regular season finale for both teams.

Gulf Coast 4, Port Charlotte 2

The Port Charlotte softball team lost, 4-2, to Gulf Coast on Wednesday night.

Jordan Moran led the offense with a 2-for-3 night while pitcher Gia Greaves allowed just four hits.

Port Charlotte (4-15) will play at Bishop Verot tonight in its final regular season game.

