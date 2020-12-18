Girls basketball
Charlotte defense stymies Sarasota
The Charlotte girls basketball team closed out its pre-holidays schedule in style Friday, wiping out Sarasota 74-12 on Senior Night. The rout came 24 hours after an 87-18 dismantling of North Port and sends the Tarpons into the break with a 4-2 record.
“We’ve kind of turned it up defensively,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “The score is the score but holding a team to that amount of points is something we pride ourselves on.”
It wasn’t just the fact Charlotte held Sarasota to 12 points – how the Tarpons did it. Charlotte didn’t allow a single point in the second half, doing so while emptying its bench. The Tarpons’ frenetic defense led to a bushel of turnovers – including 24 in the first half that played a role in a 30-point second quarter and a 46-12 halftime lead.
“Us being able to do that gives us more possessions offensively where we can score, and everybody likes to score,” Stephenson said. “Easy offense. I try to tell the girls that. If you play defense and you can run you don’t really have to (run plays).”
Ary Hicks led the Tarpons with 20 points. Bella Desjardins added 12 as everyone on the roster scored.
Charlotte will return to action Dec. 28 in the Chick-fil-A Classic in Bradenton, where they will open against Booker (8-1), a top-10 team in Class 4A.
“That will be really good for us,” said Stephenson, whose team’s losses were to IMG Academy and a 2-point heartbreaker against a one-loss Fort Myers. “They’re a pretty decent team.
Open with Booker in that matchup.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 5, Nature Coast Tech 0
Lauren Ragazzone scored all five of Lemon Bay’s goals in a rout on the road.
Emily Moore, Kylie Robins and Sophia Cherniak recorded assists as the Mantas improved to 5-3 on the season, winning their second consecutive game after a loss to Class 6A Manatee on Monday. Four of Lemon Bay’s five victories have been shutouts.
Lemon Bay will return to action Jan. 5 at home against North Port.
Boys soccerLemon Bay 1, Nature Coast Tech 1
The Mantas forged a tie on the road with Class 4A’s 11th-ranked team Friday.
Nick Zidanavicius delivered the Mantas’ goal on an assist from Trenton White and forged the deadlock. Lemon Bay moved to 5-4-2 on the season and closes out the pre-winter break portion of its schedule with consecutive ties. Nature Coast Tech moved to 11-1-1.
The Mantas will return to play Jan. 6 at home against North Port.
Riverview 5, Venice 2
Shon Devald and Eli Fizer scored two goals each as the Riverview (13-2) boys soccer team defeated Venice, 5-2 on Friday night.
The Indians (7-3) actually had the game tied at 1-1 at the half, before the Rams pulled away in the second half.
Venice will be off until Jan. 6 when the Indians host Sarasota.
