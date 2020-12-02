Boys soccer
In an early season matchup of unbeaten teams, Venice got the upper hand with a first half goal by Max Mergos and held on for a 1-0 victory over Braden River in a boys soccer game Wednesday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The Indians had the best chances in the opening minutes of the contest, but it took until just after the first half water break for Venice to finally score. Joaquin Rueda sent a long pass down to Mergos deep on the left side. The senior forward got behind the defense and beat Pirate goalkeeper Seth Radebach for what turned out to be the winning margin.
Venice coach Dave Porvaznik was not surprised by the lack of scoring on both sides.
“I didn’t expect a high scoring game,” Porvaznik said. “They (Braden River) are tough, there’s no doubt about it. They’re a good team, they’re well-coached, and they have great players. I think the difference tonight was we played as a team, we played together and did what we needed to do, and it frustrated them. We took that to a level that they haven’t been expecting Venice to be at.”
Bishop Verot 5, Charlotte 0
The Charlotte boys soccer team lost, 5-0, at Bishop Verot on Wednesday night to drop to 2-6.
Alexander Cash saved eight shots on goal, but the Tarpons trailed, 4-0, at halftime. Nick Palma saved four shots on goal in the second half.
The Tarpons will host North Port on Tuesday.
