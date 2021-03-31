Baseball
Port Charlotte 3, Neumann 0
Stephen Lomski tossed a four-hit shutout Wednesday as Port Charlotte defeated St. John Neumann 3-0.
Adrian Nina and Michael Weider drove in one run each to lead the Pirates (5-9) while Lomski struck out five.
Port Charlotte heads to Fort Myers tonight.
Booker 9, North Port 6
The Booker baseball team outslugged North Port 9-6 on Wednesday night.
Lazaro Salazar had three hits and scored two runs for the Bobcats while Brayden Kelly, Brandon Long and Andrew Nelson had two hits and an RBI each.
Justin McKenna started for North Port and allowed five runs, two earned, over lasted two innings.
North Port (7-8) plays Palmetto at 7 tonight.
IMG 4, Venice 1
The Venice baseball team suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of the IMG Academy Black team on Wednesday night.
Michael Robertson had two of the Indians four hits on the game and David Morgan took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in just one inning of work.
Boys tennisCape Coral 6, Lemon Bay 1
The Lemon Bay boys tennis team suffered its second loss of the season Wednesday night, dropping a 6-1 decision on the road at Cape Coral.
The second doubles team of Hunter Andres and Gray Lowder provided the Manta Rays only victory of the day, 9-7, over Trevor Sullivan and Valentino Canell.
