Monday
Basketball
Port Charlotte girls home vs. Imagine School
Charlotte boys home vs. Island Coast, 7 p.m.
Charlotte girls at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.
Imagine boys at Lake Placid, 8 p.m.
Monday
Basketball
Port Charlotte girls home vs. Imagine School
Charlotte boys home vs. Island Coast, 7 p.m.
Charlotte girls at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.
Imagine boys at Lake Placid, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.