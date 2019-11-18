Monday
Sebring girls basketball at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring boys soccer at Lake Wales, 8 p.m.
Lake Placid girls weight lifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.
Okeechobee girls basketball at Lake Placid 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid boys soccer at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Sebring girls soccer at Okeechobee, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid girls basketball at Avon Park, 8 p.m.
DeSoto boys soccer at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid girls soccer at LaBelle, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Fort Meade girls soccer at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring boys soccer at Clewiston, 8 p.m.
Hardee girls weightlifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.
Okeechobee girls soccer at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Frostproof girls basketball at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland girls basketball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid boys soccer at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Friday
Avon Park girls basketball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park girls soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m
McKeel girls basketball at Lake Placid
Monday, Nov. 25
Lake Wales girls basketball at Avon Park, 8 p.m.
Avon Park boys basketball at IMG, 2:30 p.m.
Lake Placid girls basketball at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Treasure Coast boys basketball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Fort Meade boys basketball at Lake Placid, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Ridge boys basketball at Sebring, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.