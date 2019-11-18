Monday

Sebring girls basketball at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring boys soccer at Lake Wales, 8 p.m.

Lake Placid girls weight lifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.

Okeechobee girls basketball at Lake Placid 5:30 p.m.

Lake Placid boys soccer at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Sebring girls soccer at Okeechobee, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls basketball at Avon Park, 8 p.m.

DeSoto boys soccer at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls soccer at LaBelle, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Fort Meade girls soccer at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring boys soccer at Clewiston, 8 p.m.

Hardee girls weightlifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.

Okeechobee girls soccer at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Frostproof girls basketball at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland girls basketball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid boys soccer at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

Friday

Avon Park girls basketball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park girls soccer at Sebring, 7 p.m

McKeel girls basketball at Lake Placid

Monday, Nov. 25

Lake Wales girls basketball at Avon Park, 8 p.m.

Avon Park boys basketball at IMG, 2:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls basketball at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Treasure Coast boys basketball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Fort Meade boys basketball at Lake Placid, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Ridge boys basketball at Sebring, 8 p.m.

