First rule of Jags’ camp:
Don’t touch the QBJACKSONVILLE — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him.
Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July.
“The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday. “He can’t hand off right now. He can’t take a direct snap from under center. We’re just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now. … We can’t have (him) on the ground. That’s the biggest thing: We’ve got to keep people away from him. The pitch count’s not as big as the fact of keeping him upright.”
Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches.
Burns holds on to Nelson leadMcKINNEY, Texas — Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader. Again. Local favorite Jordan Spieth saved the magic for the 18th green. Again.
And the AT&T Byron Nelson is in a race to beat the notorious spring weather in Texas. Again. This time with plenty of players having at least one eye on next week’s PGA Championship.
Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67 and briefly pulled even before Burns missed by inches matching Spieth’s eagle on 18 and tapped in for birdie.
Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel each shot 66 and were three strokes back along with 38-year-old Swedish journeyman Alex Noren, who shot 70 and is looking for his first PGA Tour win in his 104th start.
VeeKay latest IndyCar first-time winnerINDIANAPOLIS — Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar’s youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season, the most at this point in the season since 2013.
“I have never cried before when I won a race, but I did today,” said VeeKay, who vowed to eat a cheesecake — perhaps the whole thing — in celebration.
The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.
Djokovic and Nadal once moreROME — Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring.
Well, again, not yet.
Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.
