TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Robert Morris
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Michigan
7 p.m.
BTN — North Alabama at Indiana
CBSSN — Missouri at Xavier
FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John’s
SEC — Evansville at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Butler
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami at Central Florida
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.
SEC — Murray State at Tennessee
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Akron
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLB — Manager of the Year Awards
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBA — Portland at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London ---
