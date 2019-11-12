TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Robert Morris

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — North Alabama at Indiana

CBSSN — Missouri at Xavier

FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John’s

SEC — Evansville at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Butler

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami at Central Florida

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.

SEC — Murray State at Tennessee

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Akron

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLB — Manager of the Year Awards

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBA — Portland at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London ---

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments