The offseason for NFL teams has been unlike any before, featuring virtual walk-throughs and at-home workouts.
When it seemed as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, two of their players and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the team Saturday.
“We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center,” the statement said. “We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed. The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period.”
The news comes as the Buccaneers were getting ready to bring players and coaches back to camp to prepare for the upcoming season.
“I’m worried because of my kids,” Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett told the Tampa Bay Times earlier this week. “I don’t want them to catch anything. But I figure that they’re going to do it the safest way possible if they do have us back and they do start the season on time. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be the safest way possible. I’m not really worried about it too much.”
On Thursday night, ESPN first reported that a Bucs assistant coach tested positive for the virus and two other coaches were quarantined. The coach who tested positive was asymptomatic.
The names of the positive-tested players were not released.
