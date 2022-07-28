Vettel

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany answers to questions of journalists during interviews ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Thursday, July 7, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.

Vettel won his four F1 titles from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.


