Late into the night on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Houston Astros to advance to just their second World Series in franchise history, and first since 2008.
Whether the Rays end up facing the Los Angeles Dodgers or their spring training next door neighbors, the Atlanta Braves (the NLCS was still being played at presstime on Sunday night), it will be difficult to match the excitement of the seven-game American League Championship Series they just completed against the Astros.
While the Rays won an AL-high 40 games in the 60-game regular season, Tampa Bay struggled at times in the postseason against both the Yankees in the Division Series and the Astros in the ALCS.
With that in mind here are five things that the Rays need to make sure they accomplish if they want to win the World Series, whether it’s the 43-win Dodgers or the Braves sitting in the other dugout.
1. Diversify the offense
Sure, it’s all about the longball in the world of baseball in 2020, but the Rays are a team perfectly capable of playing small ball in a tight, well-pitched game. It’s just something they’ve rarely done in the postseason. They’ve hit plenty of homers (25), but have become overly home run dependent. A total of 71.9% (41 of 57) of the Rays runs this postseason have come on home runs, after 41.5% (120 of 289) during the regular season.
2. Hit for average
The Rays batted only .201 (44-for-219) in the ALCS and are hitting just .209 overall in the 2020 postseason. Not only are they making outs, they’re making unproductive outs. Tampa Bay’s 81 strikeouts were second-worst for a team that won a postseason series behind the 2018 Dodgers (82). They also didn’t deliver in the clutch, ending the ALCS hitless in their last 14 at bats with runners in scoring position. While the offense as a whole needs to improve, they really need to swing on better pitches.
3. Need Lowe to start hitting
The Rays All-Star second baseman led Tampa Bay in nearly every offensive category in the 2020 regular season, but he has struggled mightily at the plate in the postseason. While he has managed to play stellar defense, along with most of his teammates, Lowe is batting only .115 in the postseason with a lone homer (his only extra base hit) and 2 RBI. While Lowe needs to start hitting, the rest of the lineup has been doing just enough to advance to the World Series.
4. Randy Arozarena needs to stay hot
The rookie outfielder’s numbers are surreal. Arozarena is hitting .382 with 7 homers with 10 RBI in the postseason.
He’s been in the middle of nearly every victory and is re-writing the record books on a daily basis. He has 21 postseason hits, which puts him one shy of the rookie record held by some guy named Derek Jeter, set back in 1996.
Those seven homers put him one shy of tying the major league record for most in a single postseason, his two-run shot on Saturday night already gave him the rookie mark, passing former Rays great Evan Longoria.
On the pitching side, manager Kevin Cash needs to continue to get quality starts from the rotation guys, so look for Rays starters to go more than 5 innings.
5. The bullpen stays awesome
Combining regular season and postseason, the Rays have a major league-record 13 different pitchers with a save and are 36-1, 33-0 and 40-0 when leading after 6, 7 and 8 innings, respectively.
Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder have handled the bullpen masterfully and that whole stable of guys who throw 98 having been mowing batters down.
The Tampa Bay bullpen is 6 for 6 in save opportunities and seven Rays’ relievers are averaging better than a strikeout an inning.
