Venice resident George Brew felt good about his shot when he swung his driver on the sixth hole at Waterford Golf and County Club's Turnberry course.
The ball sailed toward the elevated green and out of sight.
It wasn't until 91-year-old Brew and his friends walked up to the green that they saw that he had scored his first hole-in-one.
The course has been using shallow cups on its greens due to the spread of COVID-19, so his ball looked like it may have been just outside the hole. As he got closer, he realized it was actually in.
"I couldn't believe it,"Brew said. "I knew it was on the green. It surprised me. I was the most impressed by it. I just said, 'Holy moly, what did I do here?'"
Brew started playing golf when he moved to the area in 1995 and has played at Waterford countless times since. He's never gotten anywhere close to what he accomplished last week.
After the round, a friend gave him the score card to hold on to.
"I don't think I ever got close enough for me to worry about it," Brew said. "We've lived here for 25 years and we've been playing Waterford for that long and never had one."
Brew turns 92 in August.
