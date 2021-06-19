Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. I hope each of you scored a better gift than the spatula I got from my little chucklehead last year.
Many of you who know me from this past school year. Some of you with long memories might recall I worked here more than 10 years ago. The elephants among you will remember my words appearing in these pages 20 years ago, as well.
I keep coming and going, but I’m hopeful that I am here for the long haul now. The reason I bring this up is because I have written about Father’s Day and my unique circumstances in this space before. As the years pass, I’ve come to realize as unusual as my Father’s Day story might be, unusual is increasingly the norm. Families are sometimes simple. Most often, they’re not.
I turned 50 this year, an age my 15-year-old son considers fossilized and my 15-year-old self would certainly agree. Those of you who are on this side of the half-century know what the 15-year-olds get wrong – we feel 15 years younger than we expected. It’s not a feeling of immortality and the good lord knows it’s not a feeling of invincibility, but it is something. Perhaps that noted Oklahoma philosopher Toby Keith put it best: I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.
What all this accumulated experience has revealed to me is fathers come in many forms. I want to tell you about the two in my life.
MILFORD MAGEE
Milford Magee, by all accounts, was a typical, imperfect human being born into an Irish clan in the middle of the Spanish Flu pandemic. By the time his youngest son was born, he was already dying.
I never got the chance to know him – he passed one month before my third birthday – but he left behind a treasure trove from his life that filled in the blanks.
Milford ditched college and signed on with the Army Air Corps in the days following Pearl Harbor. He rose rapidly through the ranks and found himself leading the 498th Bombardment Squadron in the South Pacific as a Major.
He mostly flew the B-25J, which was less a bomber than a flying machine gun nest. His 12-plane squadron carried more .50-caliber machine guns than four infantry regiments and they were used accordingly, flying at breakneck speeds just above the treetops. They would line up wingtip-to-wingtip, three at a time, sweeping into enemy encampments, obliterating everything in front of them with those machine guns while letting parachute bombs (parafrags) clean up the rest. On their way out, they would skip bombs into the sides of enemy ships.
One fateful morning in November 1943, he led his squadron through poor weather to Rabaul. Heavy clouds meant no fighter cover. They strafed their targets and sank their ships, then were cut to ribbons by swarms of Japanese Hayabusa and Zero fighters. My father watched half his squadron fall into the Pacific.
Seeing survivors in the water with no rafts or supplies, he turned back under fire and dumped his own life-saving equipment to the men in the water. The enemy shot away part of his plane’s tail, both wing tips and damaged an engine. As he struggled to keep his plane in the air, an enemy lined up for what would have been a killing blow. At the last moment, the pilot tipped his wings and veered away.
He got his aircraft back to Port Moresby (New Guinea) but had to ditch it in a rocky clearing away from the runway. His hydraulics were out. He had been unable to dump his remaining ordnance in the ocean and his landing gear was destroyed. He got the plane down and got his crew out moments before it went up in a fireball.
He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He would accumulate three Oak Leaf Clusters, but he would never be the same. His moment of grace had come at a cost. He returned Stateside with PTSD and finished out the war at air stations in Florida and Louisiana, separating as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Milford was a man defined by a peculiar contradiction – generous to such a deep fault that it once landed him in jail (long story), though capable of a fiery temper that sometimes frightened his loved ones.
The cancer started as a spot on his kidney and spread everywhere. His youngest son’s first memory is his flag-draped coffin. What endures is this: We all wonder who we would be in a moment of crisis. Will we stand and fight, or will we run? Will we sacrifice for others or save ourselves? In a perilous time when lives hung in the balance and a hero was needed, he stepped up. Knowing those genes are within me propels me forward whenever adversity arises.
He was 55.
VICTOR OBLEY
Victor Obley was a former semi-pro baseball player who became the sheriff of Jackson County, a small, square hunk of northeastern Kansas farmland wrapped around the Prairie Band Potawatomie reservation.
Though his department didn’t have jurisdiction on reservation lands, he was often called to quell the occasional disturbance. One night, he responded to a fight and was ambushed. Pushed to the ground and beaten, all of his teeth were kicked out of his mouth.
Years later, he met and married a widow and adopted her 6-year-old son.
Vic loved the Kansas City Royals. He instilled that passion in me. He often threatened to ban me from listening to the Royals games if I couldn’t keep my temper in check when they lost. We listened to the games in front of a radio in our living room, me sprawled on the ground keeping stats while he poured himself into a large, comfy leather chair.
The mornings had a routine. He would read the Topeka Capital-Journal in that big ol’ chair, then stuff the paper between its cushions before heading to work. I would fish it out, compare the paper’s box score against my own over a bowl of cereal, then head to school.
Somewhere in there, “Vic” became “Dad”.
He coached my youth baseball teams to varying degrees of success, but it was when we were at our worst that we had the most fun. In 1984, the C&W Irish set the sport back decades in finishing 0-20, but a good time was had by all.
The Royals? Well, they always won. Every year, they were in contention. Even in 1984 when they were supposedly rebuilding and were rocked by a drug scandal, they entered the season's final weekend with a chance to win the American League West.
On Friday, Sept. 28, 1984, the Royals opened a three-game series at Oakland. West Coast games were on too late and I had to go to bed before they ended. Tempers would flare and Dad would remind me the game would be in the paper when I woke up.
Morning came. Did the Royals win last night?
Before I could grabe the paper, Mom reminded me I needed to mow the yard. I told her I needed to eat breakfast first. She said OK, but wouldn't let me get the paper because she knew I would linger. I had a bowl of Cheerios that went down too quickly, then looked out the patio door to discover Dad had decided the yard couldn’t wait.
That was Dad. It was my belief he loved mowing the yard, anyway.
I cracked open patio door … was it nippy? Seemed nippy. Better go get a sweatshirt from upstairs. That gobbled up a few more minutes.
When I came back down, and finally made that little 13-year-old’s walk of shame to do the chore, Dad was on the ground next to the mower with blood pouring from his mouth. I yelled for mom, holding him in my arms. He looked me in the eyes, then died.
It had been a sudden heart attack and he had bit his tongue. Doctors at the hospital attempted to console me by saying it was so massive that he probably died before he hit the ground and that it would have happened even if he had been relaxing in his big, comfy leather chair. I knew they were wrong, of course.
Back home, amid the wreckage of the worst day of my life, I tumbled into my Dad’s huge leather chair and tried to make myself cry. The tears wouldn’t come. I guess I was still in shock. Then I saw a corner of the Topeka Capital-Journal sports section peeking out from the gap between the seat cushion and the armchair.
On the front sports page: The Royals had defeated Oakland and clinched the AL West.
I cried.
Though I would struggle with extreme guilt for years after, I eventually came to the conclusion that he lived just long enough that morning to reach into my heart, hug my soul, and tell me I would be OK.
He was 55.
PATRICK OBLEY
Here I am, a 50-year-old man and father to a 15-year-old who can’t stand baseball, but has already won a state championship in football as a freshman. I haven’t been able to be the kind of father Vic Obley came to be, for my son is a child of divorce.
I am blessed in that his mother and I have a terrific relationship. He spends the school year in Kansas, but joins me for all of his breaks, including the summer. I go back to Kansas as often as I can, so I can watch him in action at one of his football or basketball games. We talk on the phone every night we're not together.
Every minute with him is precious and every moment apart stings when I give into it. I’m hurting even now, as I write this at the newspaper office while he’s back at the house. Alas, he's probably just playing Call of Duty and talking to his girlfriend.
Yes, 50 feels much younger in practice than it did in teen theory, but didn’t my two fathers feel that way, too? Do I have just five years remaining to get Brady ready for this world? These questions reverberate in the echo chamber that is my head every night when I go to bed.
I haven’t fought a war like Milford. I haven’t kept the peace like Vic. But I can write, and the other day, my son shocked me by saying he wanted to be a sports writer, too.
I hope you stayed with me through this. Remembering my fathers, especially today, is what inspires me to be the best father I can be.
I bet it’s the same for a lot of you.
Happy Father’s Day.
