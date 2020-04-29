It's been an interesting week for NASCAR driver Ross Chastain.
First on Monday, it was announced that the Alva native would no longer be driving the No. 6 Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing in place of the injured Ryan Newman. Newman, who was injured in a horrific crash at the Daytona 500 in February has been medically cleared to return whenever racing resumes. Chastain had driven three races in Newman's stead before everything was shutdown.
"I'm happy Ryan is returning to the No. 6 when NASCAR resumes," Chastain tweeted on Monday. "He has a wonderful team around him and it'll be great to see him back competing. Thanks to Jack, RFR and all their sponsors for letting me keep his seat warm while he was making his recovery."
On the same day Chip Ganassi Racing announced that Matt Kenseth would be coming out of retirement to serve as Kyle Larson's replacement in the No. 42 Chevrolet for whatever remains of the NASCAR season. Many considered Chastain, already under contract to Ganassi, the likely candidate to replace Larson, who was fired in April after a well-publicized incident in which he used a racial slur during a virtual race.
“The fact that Matt was available gave us some options,” Ganassi told reporters this week. "But (Chastain) is still a part of this team, and I hope Ross has a future with this team.”
But Chastain, who has raced in all three of NASCAR's top levels (Truck Series, Xfinity and Cup Series) in the last few years is no stranger to hard work and having to fight his way into the driver's seat.
The 27-year-old grew up on his family's watermelon farm in Alva about 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte. He got his start as a 13-year-old racing at Punta Gorda Speedway. After graduating from Riverdale High in Fort Myers in 2011, he did a semester at Florida Gulf Coast before turning to driving full time in the Truck Series.
He maintains his ties to Southwest Florida, and while some of his fellow drivers were hunkered down in their mansions in North Carolina during the pandemic, he has been working on the family farm when not dealing with racing associated duties.
"Coming back down next week," he told the Sun in a phone interview last Thursday. "Coming in sporadically it's not easy to just plug in, so I just do whatever I can to help and that's different every day.
"The farming let's me get away from racing. Just to drive a tractor and to work with my dad and uncle, cousins and my brother Chad, getting to do all that it doesn't feel like work."
His other work has involved the virtual or I-Racing that FOX Sports has been televising, giving content-starved sports fans something to watch.
"Roush Fenway Racing, the same people who hired me to drive the 6 car in real life, they called me again and asked me if I would drive their I-Racing car," said Chastain, who's only top 10 finish in the Cup Series came in the 2019 Daytona 500. "We're all just doing it for the goodwill of the sponsors and to keep filling the void this pandemic has caused."
He admits that he's not a huge fan of the digital brand of racing.
"I enjoy it more whenever it's just me and some buddies on there doing some racing, that's fun," he said. "But these races, it's turned corporate. But I do enjoy it once the race starts and then the competitor in me comes out."
Chastain and his fellow drivers could be back having fun for real by the end of May, On Tuesday North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the state would allow NASCAR to hold the Coca-Cola 600, scheduled for May 24, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. But the racing would almost certainly have to be held without fans in the stands.
"It's not what our sport is built on," he said. "Our sport is built on 100,000 people coming to watch the Daytona 500. It's pretty crazy to think we could go to places and not have fans, but it's a bigger picture.
"It's not about us or about people in the industry, it's about the whole country. If we can be part of the healing, if NASCAR can be part of getting back to normal, then that's our purpose in all of this."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.