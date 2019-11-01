TAMPA — When you think about it, the strategy is neither innovative nor complex. Really, the concept has been around for as long as the game itself.
If you want to stop a football team’s offense, you make it one-dimensional. Take away what your opponent wants to do, and force them to beat you another way.
With that in mind, most defenses seem to have a familiar preference when it comes to stopping the Bucs:
Make Jameis Winston win the game.
It’s a simple idea. It’s logical. And, more than anything, it’s effective.
When Winston throws fewer than 35 passes in a game, the Bucs are a respectable 15-13 in his five seasons. When he throws 35 or more times, the Bucs are 8-27.
Now, to be fair, that’s not an unusual strategy or outcome. A lot of defensive coordinators start with the basic philosophy of wanting to shut down an opponent’s running game, and teams that throw a ton of passes are often trying to come from behind. So having a losing record with a lot of pass attempts is common.
But, in Tampa Bay’s case, the discrepancy between wins and losses is more lopsided than the league average.
And there is a rational argument to force the Bucs into a passing mode. Among quarterbacks who have thrown at least 2,000 passes in the past five seasons, Winston’s completion percentage is among the lowest. And his interception rate is the absolute highest. So why wouldn’t you want to force him to throw as many times as possible?
That may explain why the Bucs have been having a harder and harder time running the ball lately. They began the season with a fairly effective running game, averaging more than 100 yards rushing in their first three games. Their running backs were picking up an impressive 4.4 yards per carry.
But in the last four games, the numbers have dropped dramatically. The running backs are averaging barely 60 yards a game and the rushing average for Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones and Dare Ogunbowale is down to an embarrassing 3.0 yards per carry during that span.
“Because we were having so much success, I think people started game-planning around our running game and making us throw the ball more,’’ said right tackle Demar Dotson. “We have an inside power play that we ran all the time, our bread and butter, and teams started to see that formation and began playing for it. We would watch it on film and see them stacking up, and basically telling us to throw the ball.’’
When offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was asked whether defenses had adjusted their game plans against the Bucs, he suggested game situations had more to do with the dip in rushing yards. The Bucs were trailing both the Saints (by seven points) and the Panthers (by 10) at halftime in recent games.
“Our last two games before (Tennessee), we didn’t have an opportunity to have a lot of rushing attempts. That’s where the numbers can be skewed a little bit,’’ Leftwich said. “It all depends on how you’re looking at it. If you understand the scenarios in the game, you’ll understand why it’s been down. We’ll get better at it all.’’
Even when the running game is struggling, its mere threat can be a boon for Winston. Against the Titans, the Bucs opened the game with a running play. They ran again on their next first-and-10. On the third first-and-10, they went to a play-action pass and Winston threw deep to Mike Evans and picked up a 43-yard pass interference penalty.
Later in the half, Winston completed a 29-yard pass to Evans on first down and the Bucs went back to the play-action on their first offensive play in the second half and Winston threw 43 yards to Evans. You could argue the Bucs have more success when passing than running on first down, but you could also make the case that those successes are set up by running.
The Bucs have to be smart enough to take what a defense is giving them, but that has to be weighed against the reality that Winston needs the threat of the run to be effective.
“Just like against any other team, defenses are going to game-plan against us and figure out our tendencies and try to stop that. Stopping the run is literally the theme in the league because once you make a team one-dimensional, the advantage goes to you,’’ said left tackle Donovan Smith. “But it’s all up to us as a line. We just have to get better as a unit, and put it all on our backs and make sure those runs work when they get called.’’
