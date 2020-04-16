TAMPA — Could the Bucs be shopping tight end O.J. Howard to test his trade value leading up to next week’s NFL draft?
That’s what former NFL executive and current analyst Michael Lombardi said he heard and reported on his podcast, The GM Shuffle With Michael Lombardi and Adnan Virk, on Tuesday.
“I get a phone call ... from somebody in the league saying, ‘Look, I don’t think Howard is going to be on the team,” Lombardi said. “They’re trying to trade him. They wanted a second-round pick for him at the (trade) deadline and nobody wanted to give it.”
The timing is interesting. The Bucs have until May 3 to pick up Howard’s fifth-year option. Howard was the subject of trade interest just before the deadline last season. The Patriots were among the teams that reportedly had interest in him, but a deal never materialized.
Howard struggled last season, his first in coach Bruce Arians’ offense, finishing with 34 catches for 459 yards in 14 games. His year was likely most remembered for some untimely drops and fumbles early in the season.
