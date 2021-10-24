VENICE – Pauline Roussin-Bouchard saved her best for last. The 21-year-old Frenchwoman fired a bogey-free, 7-under par 65 on the Bobcat Course at Plantation Golf & Country Club in the final round to run away from the field at the LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II.
“I tried to practice this week in a way that I would play better and better each day, so I am happy I could finish with a round like this,” said Roussin-Bouchard, who captured medalist honors with a five-stroke victory at 19-under overall. “It was just about being happy, enjoying and being in the moment, living it.”
Xiaowen Yin finished runner-up at 14-under overall. The Tianjin, China, amateur recorded seven birdies for a final-round 67.
“I'm really happy. I really didn't think I would play that good this week because I just arrived in America a couple weeks ago and on the first day here, I really don't have a lot of confidence,” said Yin. “I showed that I can do it now.”
To be eligible for LPGA Q-Series from Nov. 29-Dec. 12 on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama, a player must finish inside the top 45 plus ties and meet all criteria for LPGA Tour membership. A total of 47 players finished 3-under par or better, with exactly 45 eligible to advance to LPGA Q-Series including 19 individuals that started the Q-School process at Stage I in August.
TENNIS
'Tis The Season tourney returns
Vivante Tennis and the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic will play host to the 3rd annual 'Tis The Season tournament Nov. 20-21 at the Vivante Tennis Center in Punta Gorda.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the clinic, which provides no-cost, volunteer medical, pharmacy and wellness services to Charlotte County's underserved population.
The tournament will include play for different levels of tennis players and kicks off on the evening of Nov. 19 with a Sponsor/Player Party. Activities begin around 4:30 p.m. featuring an exhibition match with two tennis pros and their daughters from IMG Academy in Bradenton. There will also be a silent auction. Food will be catered by Beef O'Brady's of Punta Gorda.
The previous two tournaments raised more than $60,000, but last year's originally planned third event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsorship packages ranging from a $2,500 U.S. Open Platinum level to in-kind donations are available now. For more information, visit www.VivanteTennisTournament.com
