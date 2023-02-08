Area girls hoops team poised to make deep runs

It has been a banner year for girls hoops in the area, with four teams having won district championships and poised to potentially make deep runs in the state tournament that kicks off Thursday.
Charlotte (18-6) goes into the postseason playing its best ball of the season, easily winning the District 6A-11 championship with a win over Fort Myers in the title game.
As it looks to make its third straight trip to states, coach Matt Stephenson has the Tarpons on a six-game winning streak as it grabbed the top seed in the Region 6A-3 tournament.
Charlotte will host Wharton (19-9) and have home court throughout the regional tournament, with a rematch against No. 3 seed Fort Myers possible in the finals.
Stephenson said he was happy the road to the state finals goes through Charlotte.
“We’ve played really well. We’ve figured it out a little bit. The seniors have done a great job leading us and we’ve gotten good efforts from our underclassmen,” Stephenson said. “There are a lot of Tampa area teams in the field that you have to look out for. We have to do what we’re doing and try to beat them.”
Port Charlotte (16-11) also won its district, grabbing the 5A-11 crown against a game, but outmatched Mariner for its third consecutive district championship.
This earned the Pirates the No. 2 seed in the Region 5A-3 tournament, where they will host another Pirate team, from Braden River (14-12) in the opening round Thursday. Assuming they win that game, they will host the winner of Sebring and Parrish Community before likely hitting the road for the final against Clearwater.
Coach Michael Progl put his team through a killer schedule, one of the toughest in the state, to toughen them up for times like these.
“We’re cleaning things up for us to make our run. We hoped to get the No. 1 seed, which didn’t work out because we had one more win but one more loss,” Progl said. “Our expectation is to, at minimum, make states. This is why I made the schedule as hard as it was.”
Venice (19-5) might be the hottest team in the bunch, with an 11-game win streak (and unbeaten in the calendar year), with the last coming in the District 7A-12 championship game, a 58-45 victory over Sarasota.
What did it get them? A No. 3 seed and a first round rematch against Sarasota on Thursday. If it gets through that one, they may have to hit the road, with likely opponents being No. 2 Plant (23-4) and top-seed Winter Haven, which is 20-4 this season.
Speaking of teams with 11-game win streaks, Lemon Bay (19-7) took home the District 4A-12 championship by defeating Gateway in the title game.
However, this will only get them a No- 5 seed, meaning their journey to states will likely be on the road, starting with a matchup against Gibbs (20-6) on Thursday. A win there will mean a matchup with top-seeded Booker.
Another potential matchup for the Manta Rays includes DeSoto. The Bulldogs (13-10) lost their District 4A-11 title game to Avon Park. Making them the No. 7 seed against No. 2 seed Academy of the Holy Names in the regional quarterfinal.
For that matchup to happen, both would have to make the regional finals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.