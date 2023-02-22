Snowbird1

Ohio State University’s Zach Dezenzo makes the throw to first base during a 2022 Snowbird Classic game.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Snowbird Classic continues for the next several weeks at a variety of locations, including CoolToday Park in Wellen Park, Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota; Centenial Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda.

Tickets and a full schedule are available at https://snowbirdbaseball.com.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments