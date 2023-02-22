The Snowbird Classic continues for the next several weeks at a variety of locations, including CoolToday Park in Wellen Park, Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota; Centenial Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda.
1 p.m.: Harvard University v. University of Pittsburgh at Centennial Park
Saturday, Feb. 25
11 a.m.: Northeastern University v. Indiana State University at Centennial Park
11:30 a.m.: Harvard University v. University of Pittsburgh at Centennial Park
2:30 p.m.: Harvard University v. University of Pittsburgh at Centennial Park
2:30 p.m.: Northeastern University v. Indiana State University at Centennial Park
Snowbird teams include:
Division I
University of Connecticut; Florida Gulf Coast University; Harvard University; Indiana State University; University of Iowa; University of Maine; Northeastern University and Ohio State University.
Division III
Adrian College; Arcadia University; Babson College; Baldwin Wallace University; Bluffton University; College of Wooster; Dean College; Denison University; Heidelberg University; Kean University; Lebanon Valley College; Misericordia University; Mitchell College; North Central College; Rhode Island College; Saint John’s University and Stevens Institute of Technology.
