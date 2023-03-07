School Sports Menstrual History

Facing blowback, the leader of Florida’s high school sports association is backing away from using a permission form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history.

TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would give Gov. Ron DeSantis power to shape the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors and allow schools to offer pre-game prayers over stadium public-address systems got backing Monday in the Senate.

The Senate Education PreK-12 Committee voted 9-3 along party lines to approve the bill (SB 308).


