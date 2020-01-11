The Lemon Bay boys basketball team dominated Imagine High School with an impressive 76-28 win Saturday afternoon.

Six Manta Rays players netted double-digits points, said Coach Sean Huber.

"We won two out of our last three games. It's a good sign. The younger players — the sophomores — are playing much better," Huber said.

Lemon Bay has a tough week ahead of them with games Tuesday at Charlotte High School, Friday at home against LaBelle, and Saturday against Dunbar at the Wally Keller Classic in Fort Myers.

***

The Community Christian School's boys basketball team had a good week, defeating some tough opponents and raising their record to 7-5.

The Mustangs defeated Canterbury on Friday night in St. Petersburg and Tuesday at home in Port Charlotte against IMG. They take on the Out-of-Door Academy in Sarasota on Monday night.

