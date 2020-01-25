Girls soccer
Germs won Saturday.
The Lemon Bay High School girls soccer game against Mariner High School was cancelled Saturday due to player illnesses, according to Coach Katie Cooke.
Girls basketball
Imagine-North Port 68, Bradenton-Christian 46
The Imagine School at North Port girls basketball team defeated Bradenton-Christian School 68-46, according to Imagine's Athletic Director Tyler Zebkar. No other information was available Saturday night.
