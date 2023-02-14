If the area boys basketball teams are going to get anywhere in the upcoming regional tournaments, they are going to have to do it on the road and/or against some of the best teams in the state.
Of the four area teams to make regionals, only one will have a home game in the opening round. The rest earned at-large berths as a result of the rankings and barring some upsets will have to play away from home.
Charlotte (14-13) is the lone district champion in the area, and will get a home game as a No. 4 seed against fifth-seeded Largo (17-8) on Thursday. A win will likely mean a date with top-seeded Leto from Tampa.
Charlotte’s schedule, one of the toughest in the state, has helped get the Tarpons prepared for the second season. So far, so good. Now, they need to take care of business in regionals.
“Friday was the best game we played all season. We’re healthy and I hope the momentum keeps moving forward and keep playing our best game Thursday,” Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. “This is why we set up our schedule this way, being battle tested and ready. I joked it was like we came back from a west coast NBA road trip. We went 1-6 over the Christmas break with seven D1 players.”
Port Charlotte (16-8) took a similar road as Charlotte, playing a tough schedule to earn bonus points to make regionals. However, after winning six straight, the Pirates faltered in the District 5A-11 championship game against Mariner, meaning they will have to play on the road as a no. 6 seed against No. 3 Southeast in the regional quarters Thursday.
“I think Southeast is a good matchup for us, but our region is tough with Barron Collier, Naples and Lely in there,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We were rewarded by getting into the playoffs. We did what we had to do. We came up short in districts but they’re hard to win. They don’t come easy.”
Lemon Bay (15-9) had a home game in the District 4A-12 semifinals against Estero and lost, meaning the Manta Rays would have to play on the road as a No. 7 seed against a high-scoring No. 2 seed Gateway (17-6). Along with Estero it meant three teams from the district made regionals.
Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber had to sweat it out to see if his team would make regionals after the early exit, but feels his team has nothing to lose after the season they had.
“We lost three players late in the season and now they’re all back. Us losing allowed us the time to get the kids back. It was actually a blessing because we would have had to play Gateway in the final. Now, we have a week to prepare,” Huber said. “We were at the mercy of the FHSAA and its glorious ranking system.”
Meanwhile, in the same region, Eighth-seeded DeSoto (12-13) got hot late in the season and was able to win its District 4A-11 championship game against Lake Placid. That did not guarantee them a home playoff game, however.
What it did do was put them as an eighth seed at regionals, where it will have to play top-seeded Gibbs in St. Petersburg (20-5).
Coach Daryl Nicklow said he relishes the chance to play the role of party crasher.
“It should be an interesting game. Gibbs plays pretty much the same type of game as we do. If we take care of the ball, rebound and defend well, we’ll have a chance,” Nicklow said. “We’re in the right direction and the kids have bought in. I’m looking forward to it.”
